File / TPI The Holtville Bulldogs are looking forward to the football season, discussing season expectations at media day in Montgomery last week. The Bulldogs are especially honed in on county rivalries and retaking certain region games from last season.
Just like the start of every new season, the 2026 football season promises new opportunities to right wrongs from previous seasons. That’s especially true for the Holtville Bulldogs, as they look forward to retaking wins against certain opponents this coming season.
Last season Holtville showed promise early. In Week 0, Trinity Presbyterian got the best of the Bulldogs after kicking a field goal with under a minute left in the game, taking the lead 15-14 through the end of the game.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&