Just like the start of every new season, the 2026 football season promises new opportunities to right wrongs from previous seasons. That’s especially true for the Holtville Bulldogs, as they look forward to retaking wins against certain opponents this coming season. 

Last season Holtville showed promise early. In Week 0, Trinity Presbyterian got the best of the Bulldogs after kicking a field goal with under a minute left in the game, taking the lead 15-14 through the end of the game. 

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File / TPI The Holtville Bulldogs are looking forward to the football season, discussing season expectations at media day in Montgomery last week. The Bulldogs are especially honed in on county rivalries and retaking certain region games from last season.

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