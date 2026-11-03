Featured Eclectic police chief placed on leave Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Nov 3, 2026 Nov 3, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cliff Williams / TPI Eclectic police chief Robert Head has been placed on leave by Eclectic Mayor Guy Sanders. Cliff Williams 334-740-1116 The Eclectic Police Department is currently without a police chief.Eclectic Mayor Guy Sanders said he put chief Robert Head on leave Monday afternoon. He did not know if there would be a hearing with the city council on the matter. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“%92E :D FA E@ 9:>[” $2?56CD D2:5] “w6 92D `_ 52JD E@ ?@E:7J E96 E@H? 96 H2?ED 2 962C:?8]”k^AmkAm$2?56CD D2:5 96 4@F=5 ?@E 4@>>6?E 2D E96 C62D@? 7@C A=24:?8 w625 @? =62G6]k^AmkAm%96 (6EF>A<2 w6C2=5 92D C624965 @FE E@ w625 7@C 4@>>6?E]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eclectic Ecclectic Police Department Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Eclectic police chief placed on leave ‘‘WHY WON’T YOU JUST DIE?’ Rape survivior looks “a Monster in the Face” for third time and ‘Monster’ gets a guilty verdict Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Oct. 22 to 28 Elmore County teacher arrested Stanhope Elmore smokes Hueytown, finishes on 6-game win streak Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 69° Cloudy71° / 62° 8 PM 69° 9 PM 70° 10 PM 69° 11 PM 68° 12 AM 68° Online Poll Do you drink coffee? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.