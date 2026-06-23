Featured Eclectic to celebrate July 4th Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jun 23, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Communities across the area host festive displays of parades and fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. John Peart Eclectic Mayor Guy Sanders has been getting questions about Eclectic doing something for the Fourth of July.“Most everybody tries to get up to Lake Martin to see fireworks up there,” Sanders said. “It's a nightmare trying to get in and out. I decided we need to have some family fun right here at home.” × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%@H? t4=64E:4 4@F?4:=>6>36C s2C6? s2G:D 92D 366? @C82?:K:?8 E96 677@CE 7@C 2 yF=J c r6=63C2E:@? 2E p2C@? !2C< H:E9 24E:G:E:6D DE2CE:?8 2E cib_ A]>]k^AmkAm“|2J@C vFJ $2?56CD 2?5 E96 E@H? >256 2 4@>>:E>6?E E@ @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 3J AC@G:5:?8 E9:D J62CVD 7:C6H@C<D 5:DA=2J[” s2G:D D2:5] “xEVD 8@:?8 E@ 36 BF:E6 2 D9@H] %96:C DFAA@CE 96=AD :? >2<:?8 E9:D 46=63C2E:@? A@DD:3=6] (6VC6 8C2E67F= 7@C E96:C :?G6DE>6?E :? @FC 4:E:K6?D]”k^AmkAms2G:D D2:5 D6G6C2= 7@@5 ECF4<D H:== 36 2E p2C@? !2C< 7@C E96 46=63C2E:@?]k^AmkAm“(6 2=D@ 92G6 2 42C:42EFC6 2CE:DE 4@?7:C>65 2?5 >F=E:A=6 24E:G:EJ 2C62D A=2??65[ :?4=F5:?8 2 <:5D K@?6[ 2 3@F?46 9@FD6 K@?6 2?5 2 4@C? 9@=6 2C62[” s2G:D D2:5] “%96C6V== 36 =:G6 >FD:4] $6G6C2= =@42= 8C@FAD H:== 36 A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :? E92E]”k^AmkAms2G:D D2:5 A=2?D 2C6 F?56C H2J E@ AC@G:56 8@=7 42CE EC2?DA@CE2E:@? 7C@> A2C<:?8 2C62D E@ p2C@? !2C< 2?5 A@DD:3=J 2 42C D9@H]k^AmkAm“(6VC6 H@C<:?8 E@ 4C62E6 D@>6E9:?8 E92E @776CD 7F? 7@C 6G6CJ 286[” s2G:D D2:5] “(6 ;FDE H2?E E@ 6?4@FC286 @FC E@H? E@ 4@>6 36 A2CE @7 E9:D] xEVD 8@:?8 E@ 36 2 8C62E E9:?8 2?5 9@A67F==J 2? 2??F2= 6G6?E]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eclectic Guy Sanders Aaron Park July 4 Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Elmore County Schools investigating new hire following arrest New band director off and running at WHS Another 94 lots approved in Redland development West Elmore sewer project in question Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from June 11 to June 17 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 82° Partly Cloudy83° / 69° 5 PM 82° 6 PM 81° 7 PM 79° 8 PM 75° 9 PM 72° Online Poll How many tattoos do you have? You voted: 0 1-2 3-5 More than 5 Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.