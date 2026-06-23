Fireworks at Battersea Park
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Communities across the area host festive displays of parades and fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

Eclectic Mayor Guy Sanders has been getting questions about Eclectic doing something for the Fourth of July.

“Most everybody tries to get up to Lake Martin to see fireworks up there,” Sanders said. “It's a nightmare trying to get in and out. I decided we need to have some family fun right here at home.”

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