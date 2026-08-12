The summer is long and hot and sometimes frustrating, as it drags on before finally culminating in the football season’s opener at the end of August. Football players and coaches spend December to August waiting, itching to get back to those Friday night lights. 

It’s that time of year, and Edgewood Academy’s football team is anticipating the long awaited season. At River Region Media Day, Edgewood’s new coach Gregg Baker discussed how ready he is to finally play some real football. 

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File / TPI Edgewood Academy's football team attended River Region media day in Montgomery last week, speaking on their excitement to finally kick off the 2026 football season.

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