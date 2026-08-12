The summer is long and hot and sometimes frustrating, as it drags on before finally culminating in the football season’s opener at the end of August. Football players and coaches spend December to August waiting, itching to get back to those Friday night lights.
It’s that time of year, and Edgewood Academy’s football team is anticipating the long awaited season. At River Region Media Day, Edgewood’s new coach Gregg Baker discussed how ready he is to finally play some real football.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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