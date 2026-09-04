Cliff Williams / TPI Retired Edgewood assistant coach Jack Weldon, center, was honored before FridayÕs game for his more than two decades of service to Edgewood. Weldon is pictured with Edgewood head of school Susan Barner, left, and athletic director Scott Phillips.
Jack Weldon’s mark on Edgewood football is everywhere.
For 25 years Weldon helped build a foundation for success. He helped start the peewee and termite football programs at Edgewood Academy. Weldon was there for junior varsity football. Along the way he was a defensive coordinator and a varsity assistant coach.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&