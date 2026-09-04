Cliff Williams / TPI Retired Edgewood assistant coach Jack Weldon, center, was honored before Friday’s game for his more than two decades of service to Edgewood. Weldon is pictured with Edgewood head of school Susan Barner, left, and athletic director Scott Phillips.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Retired Edgewood assistant coach Jack Weldon, center, was honored before FridayÕs game for his more than two decades of service to Edgewood. Weldon is pictured with Edgewood head of school Susan Barner, left, and athletic director Scott Phillips.

Jack Weldon’s mark on Edgewood football is everywhere.

For 25 years Weldon helped build a foundation for success. He helped start the peewee and termite football programs at Edgewood Academy. Weldon was there for junior varsity football. Along the way he was a defensive coordinator and a varsity assistant coach.

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