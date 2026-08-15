This year is already shaping up to be different for the Edgewood volleyball team. Plenty of returning starters make their way back to the court, with new faces poised to make their mark; all the while, coach Morgan Harrelson enters her second year at the helm.
The summer was nothing short of busy, completing workouts, fostering chemistry and getting some live action against opponents — all of which should make for an exciting season.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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