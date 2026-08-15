This year is already shaping up to be different for the Edgewood volleyball team. Plenty of returning starters make their way back to the court, with new faces poised to make their mark; all the while, coach Morgan Harrelson enters her second year at the helm.

The summer was nothing short of busy, completing workouts, fostering chemistry and getting some live action against opponents — all of which should make for an exciting season.

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File / TPI Edgewood’s Baylie Barrett is one of the key returning pieces to the volleyball team. Last year she crossed the 500 dig and 500 kill milestone in her career.