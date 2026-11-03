Featured General election is today Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Nov 3, 2026 Nov 3, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save File / TPI Voters will cast ballots Tuesday across Elmore County to select state constitutional officers.In county races, there are no Democratic opponents for Republican candidates selected in the May primary election. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%F6D52J’D 6=64E:@? H:== D66 G@E6CD 564:5:?8 36EH66? s6>@4C2E s@F8 y@?6D 2?5 #6AF3=:42? %@>>J %F36CG:==6 7@C 8@G6C?@C] x? E96 {E] v@G6C?@C’D C246[ G@E6CD H:== 42DE 2 32==@E 7@C 6:E96C s6>@4C2E !9:==:A t?D=6C @C #6AF3=:42? y@9? (29=]k^AmkAm'@E6CD H:== 564:56 36EH66? s6>@4C2E y677 |4{2F89=:? 2?5 #6AF3=:42? z2E96C:?6 #@36CED@? 7@C 2EE@C?6J 86?6C2=j s6>@4C2E (2J?6 #@86CD 2?5 #6AF3=:42? r2C@=66?6 s@3D@? 7@C $64C6E2CJ @7 $E2E6j s6>@4C2E ':@=6E t5H2C5D 2?5 #6AF3=:42? p?5C6H $@CC6== 7@C DE2E6 2F5:E@Cj 2?5 s6>@4C2E #@? $A2C<D 2?5 #6AF3=:42? r@C6J w:== 7@C 4@>>:DD:@?6C @7 28C:4F=EFC6 2?5 :?5FDEC:6D]k^AmkAm%F36CG:==6’D &]$] $6?2E6 D62E H:== 8@ E@ 6:E96C s6>@4C2E tG6C6EE (6DD @C #6AF3=:42? q2CCJ |@@C6] '@E6CD :? p=232>2’D $64@?5 r@?8C6DD:@?2= s:DEC:4E H:== 42DE 32==@ED 7@C :?4F>36?E s6>@4C2E $9@>2C: u:8FC6D @C #6AF3=:42? #96EE |2CBF6D] x? E96 $:IE9 r@?8C6DD:@?2= s:DEC:4E 32==@ED H:== 36 42DE 7@C s6>@4C2E |2FC:46 |6C46C @C :?4F>36?E #6AF3=:42? v2CJ !2=>6C] k^AmkAm%96C6 2C6 2=D@ 7@FC 4@?DE:EFE:@?2= 2>6?5>6?ED @? E96 32==@E] ~?6 92D E@ 5@ H:E9 E96 6=64E:@? @7 2 ?6H =:6FE6?2?E 8@G6C?@C :7 E96 @77:46 364@>6D G242?E :? E96 7:CDE EH@ J62CD @7 E96 E6C>] p?@E96C AC@G:56D 2? 2G6?F6 7@C 4@?D@=:52E:?8 EH@ 25;246?E 4@F?EJ D49@@= DJDE6>D] %96 @E96C EH@ 2>6?5>6?ED AC@G:56 DEF56?E\=65 AC2J6C 2?5 E96 3C@2542DE @7 E96 $E2C $A2?8=65 q2??6C :? AF3=:4 D49@@=D]k^AmkAm!@==D 2C6 @A6? 7C@> f 2]>] E@ f A]>]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Election Vote Congress Governor Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular ‘‘WHY WON’T YOU JUST DIE?’ Rape survivior looks “a Monster in the Face” for third time and ‘Monster’ gets a guilty verdict Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Oct. 22 to 28 Elmore County teacher arrested Stanhope Elmore smokes Hueytown, finishes on 6-game win streak Eclectic approves controversial rezoning Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 71° Cloudy71° / 62° 2 PM 71° 3 PM 72° 4 PM 72° 5 PM 72° 6 PM 69° Online Poll Do you plan to vote in Tuesday’s election? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.