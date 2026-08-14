After Holtville finished with its first two-win season since 2017, the Bulldogs are hoping to find the answers to questions that eluded them last season. Offense was a major pain point for Holtville last season, scoring a total of 140 points through 10 games, the lowest points scored in a season since 2014. With a new quarterback and running back Daishaun Zeigler returning, plus a new region with new and familiar opponents, the Bulldogs are confident they can make the best of this season. 

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File / TPI Holtville's football team returns to the gridiron this season in a new region and classification, but taking on old and familiar opponents like Beauregard, Valley, Elmore County and Tallassee.

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