File / TPI Holtville's football team returns to the gridiron this season in a new region and classification, but taking on old and familiar opponents like Beauregard, Valley, Elmore County and Tallassee.
After Holtville finished with its first two-win season since 2017, the Bulldogs are hoping to find the answers to questions that eluded them last season. Offense was a major pain point for Holtville last season, scoring a total of 140 points through 10 games, the lowest points scored in a season since 2014. With a new quarterback and running back Daishaun Zeigler returning, plus a new region with new and familiar opponents, the Bulldogs are confident they can make the best of this season.
...EXTREME HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat and high humidity events.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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