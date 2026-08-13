File / TPI Holtville's flag football team attended River Region Media Day in Montgomery last week, facing the bright lights of media attention for the first time. The Bulldogs are itching to get started with their inaugural season, prepared to face the learning curve of playing its first games.
At the annual River Region Media Days, Holtville’s flag football team — the program’s first iteration — was introduced to the bright lights of attention that will greet it this season. With all the pressure that arrives along with a new season, this Bulldogs’ flag football team also faces the challenge of putting into practice everything they’ve learned about this brand new sport.
Since the new program was announced earlier this year, coach Slade Holley has led this new group through what promises to be a season full of lessons.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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