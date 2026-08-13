At the annual River Region Media Days, Holtville’s flag football team — the program’s first iteration — was introduced to the bright lights of attention that will greet it this season. With all the pressure that arrives along with a new season, this Bulldogs’ flag football team also faces the challenge of putting into practice everything they’ve learned about this brand new sport. 

Since the new program was announced earlier this year, coach Slade Holley has led this new group through what promises to be a season full of lessons. 

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File / TPI Holtville's flag football team attended River Region Media Day in Montgomery last week, facing the bright lights of media attention for the first time. The Bulldogs are itching to get started with their inaugural season, prepared to face the learning curve of playing its first games.

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