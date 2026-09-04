Cliff Williams / TPI Rick Anderson shows two students a watercolor technique during a class as part of the annual member showcase of the Watercolor Society of Alabama that is at the Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts.
Cliff Williams / TPI Minutes from the 1950s of the Watercolor Society of Alabama is on display at the Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts as part of the annual membership showcase of Watercolor Society of Alabama.
The Alabama Watercolor Society annual member showcase is returning the roots of one its founders — Kelly Fitzpatrick.
The annual show is currently hanging in the Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts in downtown Wetumpka. It highlights the work of current members even as Fitzpatrick’s original work from Elmore County hangs as part of the Kelly’s permanent collection.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&