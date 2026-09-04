Cliff Williams / TPI Rick Anderson shows two students a watercolor technique during a class as part of the annual member showcase of the Watercolor Society of Alabama that is at the Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Rick Anderson shows two students a watercolor technique during a class as part of the annual member showcase of the Watercolor Society of Alabama that is at the Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts.

The Alabama Watercolor Society annual member showcase is returning the roots of one its founders — Kelly Fitzpatrick.

The annual show is currently hanging in the Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts in downtown Wetumpka. It highlights the work of current members even as Fitzpatrick’s original work from Elmore County hangs as part of the Kelly’s permanent collection.

Cliff Williams / TPI Minutes from the 1950s of the Watercolor Society of Alabama is on display at the Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts as part of the annual membership showcase of Watercolor Society of Alabama.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Minutes from the 1950s of the Watercolor Society of Alabama is on display at the Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts as part of the annual membership showcase of Watercolor Society of Alabama.