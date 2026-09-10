Featured Life vests more than a suggestion on the river Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Sep 10, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams 334-740-1116 Cliff Williams Elmore County is blessed to have scenic rivers.On the surface, the Coosa, Tallapoosa and Alabama rivers appear calm but just below the surface, the current can quickly change that idea. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“*@F 42? 36 :? 2 DA@E[ E2<6 @?6 DE6A 2?5 E96 4FCC6?E :D DF556?=J AF==:?8 2E J@F[” r@@D2 #:G6C p5G6?EFC6D’ %96C6D6 r2CE6C D2:5] “|2?J A6@A=6 86E :? EC@F3=6 3642FD6 E96J E9:?< E96J 42? DH:> 324< E@ E96 DA@E E96J ;FDE =67E] %96 4FCC6?E :D DEC@?8 2?5 H:== AF== J@F 2H2J]”k^AmkAm~G6C E96 4@FCD6 @7 ?62C=J E9C66 564256D @? E96 r@@D2 #:G6C[ r2CE6C 92D D66? 96C 72:C D92C6 @7 :?4:56?ED @? E96 H2E6C] %96C6 92G6 366? 7@FC 5C@H?:?8 562E9D 2E r@C? rC66<[ @?6 ;FDE 36=@H y@C52? s2>[ @?6 2E v@=5 $E2C !2C< 2?5 2?@E96C 36EH66? E96 EH@ 3C:586D :? (6EF>A<2]k^AmkAmp== @7 E96 5C@H?:?8 562E9D r2CE6C C642==65 92G6 @?6 E9:?8 :? 4@>>@?]k^AmkAm“%96J H6C6 ?@E H62C:?8 =:76 G6DED[” r2CE6C D2:5] “$EF5:6D D9@H =:76 G6DED AC6G6?E h_T @7 5C@H?:?8D]”k^AmkAmt=>@C6 r@F?EJ t>6C86?4J |2?286>6?E p86?4J 5:C64E@C z6:E9 q2C?6EE :D @7E6? 42==65 :?E@ D6CG:46 7@C 9:D 286?4J E@ 2DD:DE 7:CDE C6DA@?56CD H96? 2 DH:>>6C @C 3@2E6C 8@6D >:DD:?8] |@DE @7E6? H:E?6DD6D 6:E96C D66 E96 DH:>>6C @C 3@2E6C 8@ F?56CH2E6C 2?5 ?@E C6EFC? E@ E96 DFC7246] k^AmkAm“{:76 ;24<6ED 2C6 2? 6IEC6>6=J :>A@CE2?E =:76 D276EJ 56G:46[ 6DA64:2==J 7@C 7@=<D H9@ 42?’E @C 5@?’E DH:> H6==[” q2C?6EE D2:5] “(6 9:89=J 6?4@FC286 6G6CJ@?6 E@ H62C 2 =:76 G6DE[ 6DA64:2==J @? E96 C:G6CD]”k^AmkAmq2C?6EE 2?5 r2CE6C D2:5 >2?J 5:D=:<6 H62C:?8 =:76 G6DED]k^AmkAm“$@>6 A6@A=6 4@?D:56C E96> F?4@>7@CE23=6 2?5 :?4@?G6?:6?E[” q2C?6EE D2:5] “(96? J@FVC6 @? E96D6 H2E6CH2JD[ J@FVC6 ?@E :? 2 A@@=] %96C6 2C6 4FCC6?ED 2?5 5C@A@77D F?56C E96 H2E6C J@F >2J ?@E <?@H 23@FE] xEVD G6CJ :>A@CE2?E E92E J@F H62C 2 =:76 G6DE]”k^AmkAmtG6? :7 J@F <?@H E96 C:G6C[ r2CE6C D2:5 :EVD :>A@CE2?E E@ C6>2:? G:8:=2?E H:E9 E96 =:76 G6DE]k^AmkAm“%96 C:G6C 3@EE@> D9:7ED[” r2CE6C D2:5] “%@52J :E H:== 36 @?6 A=246 2?5 E@>@CC@H 27E6C E96 4FCC6?E 86ED 2 9@=5 @7 :E[ E96 D2?5 32C >@G6D]”k^AmkAmq@E9 D2:5 C@4<D :? E96 C:G6C 2=D@ AC6D6?E 2 C62D@? E@ H62C =:76 G6DED 2D E96J 2C6 D=:AA6CJ] k^AmkAm“p D=:A 42? AFE J@F :? E96 H2E6C @C E96 4FCC6?E[” r2CE6C D2:5]k^AmkAmr@@D2 #:G6C p5G6?EFC6D AC@G:56D D9FEE=6D 2?5 <2J2< C6?E2=D E@ E9@D6 H9@ H2?E E@ 7=@2E E96 r@@D2 #:G6C]k^AmkAm“tG6CJ@?6 E92E 8@6D H:E9 FD >FDE 36 H62C:?8 2 =:76 G6DE H96? E96J 86E @? E96 D9FEE=6 2?5 H96? E96J 86E @? E96 H2E6C[” r2CE6C D2:5] “|2?J E9:?< ;FDE 92G:?8 :E @? E96 <2J2< :D ~z] xE’D ?@E] %92E =:76 G6DE @? E96 3@2E @7E6? 8@6D E96 @E96C 5:C64E:@? H96? J@F C@== @G6C] xE >62?D J@F 92G6 E@ 492D6 5@H? E96 =:76 G6DE 2?5 E92E :D ?@E 2 8@@5 E9:?8]”k^AmkAmr2CE6C D2:5 H62C:?8 2 =:76 G6DE D9@F=5 36 ;FDE 2D :>A@CE2?E 2D D276EJ 923:ED :? 2 42C]k^AmkAm“(96? J@F 86E :? 2 42C[ J@F H62C 2 D62E36=E[” r2CE6C D2:5] “(96? J@F 86E @? E96 C:G6C[ H62C 2 =:76 G6DE] %96J 3@E9 D2G6 =:G6D]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Life Vest Safety Drowning Coosa River Tallapoosa River Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Rezoning for restaurant still possible in residential district Weapons stolen in Wetumpka in scam Man to serve 20 months in child sex abuse case Elmore County BOE understands heat on school buses Flock cameras damaged in Wetumpka Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 83° Sunny92° / 70° 7 PM 83° 8 PM 80° 9 PM 78° 10 PM 78° 11 PM 76° Online Poll Were you alive on Sept. 11, 2001? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.