Submitted / TPI Scott and Donna Grier and members of the Wetumpka Depot join Main Street Alabama and Main Street Wetumpka for a photograph in Enterprise last week for an awards banquet.
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Submitted / TPI Scott and Donna Grier and members of the Wetumpka Depot join Main Street Alabama and Main Street Wetumpka for a photograph in Enterprise last week for an awards banquet.

It was an award winning night for Main Street Wetumpka. The organization was recognized with three statewide awards at the 13th annual Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence banquet. 

Main Street Wetumpka executive director Haley Greene said the awards highlighted a few of the individuals and groups in Wetumpka helping in the revitalization of downtown. The 2026 Main Street Hero Award went to Scott and Donna Grier. A partnership award was given to the Coca-Cola Mural Restoration project and excellence in public art was awarded to the Wetumpka Depot for its presentation of “Tula Tales.”

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