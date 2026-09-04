It was an award winning night for Main Street Wetumpka. The organization was recognized with three statewide awards at the 13th annual Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence banquet.
Main Street Wetumpka executive director Haley Greene said the awards highlighted a few of the individuals and groups in Wetumpka helping in the revitalization of downtown. The 2026 Main Street Hero Award went to Scott and Donna Grier. A partnership award was given to the Coca-Cola Mural Restoration project and excellence in public art was awarded to the Wetumpka Depot for its presentation of “Tula Tales.”
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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