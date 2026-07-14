Submitted / TPI Chick-fil-A is coming to 17 Springs in Millbrook. It is famous for its chicken sandwich and made the announcement of the new location Tuesday morning.
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Submitted / TPI Chick-fil-A is coming to 17 Springs in Millbrook. It is famous for its chicken sandwich and made the announcement of the new location Tuesday morning.

Chick-fil-A is coming to 17 Springs in Millbrook.

The restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches, customer service and a “My Pleasure” after every order is the third restaurant to announce it is locating in the Marketplace at 17 Springs. 

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