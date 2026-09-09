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Cliff Williams / TPI Some of the homes in Laurel Ridge are already occupied. Others are under construction and more are planned.

Property owners are already living at Laurel Ridge just off Redland Road.

The nearly 700-home development was approved by the Elmore County Commission almost two years ago. Construction is ongoing.

PHOTOS: D.R Horton cut ribbon on Elmore County subdivision

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