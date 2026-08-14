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Cliff Williams / TPI Students leave their parents vehicle at Wetumpka Elementary School on the first day of school on Monday.

Teachers welcomed students back to school Monday for the first day of the new school year. It was a day likely harder on parents and teachers than the students. Some parents shed a tear watching their child at a desk in kindergarten. Others snuck back in for one last look. Teachers quickly adjusted to comforting parents while getting back into a routine themselves. At Wetumpka Elementary School, everyone got used to a new car line and entrance to the school following a year of using alternate routes and entrances to accommodate construction.

PHOTOS: First Day of School at Wetumpka Elementary School