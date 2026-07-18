Featured Singing is all in the family for Millbrook’s newest karaoke option Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jul 18, 2026 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Michelle and Don Johnson speak with Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce director Brenda Dennis at the ribbon cutting of Betty AnnÕs Karaoke in Millbrook owned by the Johnsons. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Betty Ann Johnson is no longer living but her legacy lives on through her son Don and daughter-in-law Michelle Johnson with the opening of Betty Ann’s Karaoke in Millbrook.Betty Ann was known for waiting tables, serving others and singing. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“$96 =@G65 E@ D:?8[ 6DA64:2==J <2C2@<6[” |:496==6 y@9?D@? D2:5] “s@? 4@>6D 7C@> 2 C62==J 3:8 D:?8:?8 72>:=J 2?5 E96J C62==J =:<65 <2C2@<6] %96J =:<65 9@H :E H2D 7F? 2?5 :?4=FD:G6 @7 6G6CJ@?6]”k^AmkAms@? 8C6H FA :? E96 2C62 2?5 C6EFC?65 9@>6 H:E9 |:496==6 2 76H J62CD 324< 2?5 4FCC6?E=J =:G6 :? E96 %:EFD 2C62] %96J FD65 E@ G:D:E |F==:82?’D[ 2? xC:D9 AF3 2E fb (:DE6C:2 !=246 :? |:==3C@@<]k^AmkAmpE E96 D2>6 E:>6 E96J DE2CE65 :>28:?:?8 2 3FD:?6DD @7 E96:C @H? E92E :?4=F565 E96 y@9?D@? 72>:=J =:<:?8 <2C2@<6] !=2??:?8 H2D A2FD65 ?@E =@?8 27E6C 2E E96 DE2CE @7 E96 r~'xs\`h A2?56>:4] k^AmkAm“pC@F?5 r9C:DE>2D E9:D A2DE J62C[ H6 ;FDE 564:565 :E H2D E:>6 E@ ;F>A @? E9:D :562[” y@9?D@? D2:5] “(6 DE2CE65 =@@<:?8] (6 =@@<65 2E (6EF>A<2 2?5 4@F=5?’E 7:?5 2 DA@E H6 =:<65] (6 7@F?5 E9:D DA246 :? u63CF2CJ] xE’D 366? ?@?DE@A 6G6C D:?46] |:==3C@@< 92D 2 =@E @7 8C62E E9:?8D 8@:?8 @?]”k^AmkAmq6EEJ p??’D z2C2@<6 q2C 92D 366? @A6? 7@C 2 4@FA=6 @7 >@?E9D 2?5 2=C625J 92D :ED C68F=2CD 2?5 2 DE625J DE277] {2DE H66< E96 |:==3C@@< pC62 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 96=A65 q6EEJ p??’D 4FE 2 C:33@? @77:4:2==J @A6?:?8 q6EEJ p??’D E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAmxE E@@< 2 >@>6?E 7@C |:==3C@@< r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 >6>36CD9:A 5:C64E@C s2G:D (:=56C E@ EC24< E96 y@9?D@?D 5@H?]k^AmkAm“%96 C62D@? x 4@F=5?VE 86E 2 9@=5 @7 E96> :D 3642FD6 E96D6 8FJD H@C<[” (:=56C D2:5] “%96J H6C6 3FDJ[ 3FDJ[ 3FDJ H@C<:?8] xE’D H92E x D2H H96? x 7:CDE G:D:E65 E96>] %96J H6C6 3=@H:?8 A2=> EC66D[ A:?62AA=6D 2?5 32==@@?D 7@C 2? 6G6?E H96? H6 D2E 5@H?]”k^AmkAm%96 y@9?D@?D 2C6 92AAJ E@ 36 @A6? 2?5 :EVD 2== F?56C E96 H2E497F= 6J6 @7 q6EEJ p?? H9@D6 A9@E@8C2A9 92?8D :? E96 6DE23=:D9>6?E H2E49:?8 6G6CJE9:?8]k^AmkAm“xE 3C:?8D E62CD E@ >J 6J6D[” |:496==6 D2:5] “x <?@H D96 H@F=5 6?;@J E9:D A=246] (6 H:== H@C< 92C5 E@ <66A :E 2 A=246 D96 H@F=5 6?;@J]”k^Am Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Local officials and family of Michelle and Don Johnson gather with representatives of the Millbrook Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon cutting of Betty AnneÕs Karaoke. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Millbrook New Business Business Karaoke Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Elmore County DHR investigating a school employee Court documents reveal details behind former town clerk’s arrest Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from July 9 to July 15 Local cheer coach arrested on sex abuse charges Elmore County Commission looking at limited paving projects Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 82° 87° / 72° 6 PM 82° 7 PM 81° 8 PM 79° 9 PM 79° 10 PM 78° Online Poll Have you ever used the services of a nonprofit agency? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.