Cliff Williams / TPI Michelle and Don Johnson speak with Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce director Brenda Dennis at the ribbon cutting of Betty Ann’s Karaoke in Millbrook owned by the Johnsons.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Michelle and Don Johnson speak with Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce director Brenda Dennis at the ribbon cutting of Betty AnnÕs Karaoke in Millbrook owned by the Johnsons.

Betty Ann Johnson is no longer living but her legacy lives on through her son Don and daughter-in-law Michelle Johnson with the opening of Betty Ann’s Karaoke in Millbrook.

Betty Ann was known for waiting tables, serving others and singing.

Cliff Williams / TPI Local officials and family of Michelle and Don Johnson gather with representatives of the Millbrook Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon cutting of Betty Anne’s Karaoke.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Local officials and family of Michelle and Don Johnson gather with representatives of the Millbrook Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon cutting of Betty AnneÕs Karaoke.

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