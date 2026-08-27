State prisons going tobacco-free Aug 27, 2026 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Alabama Department of Corrections is launching a tobacco-free initiative for all its correctional facilities. The initiative, affecting both staff and inmates, will be rolled out in phases. The new Gov. Kay Ivey Correctional Complex in Elmore County will also be tobacco-free when it opens. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m!92D6 ` H:== :?4=F56 t=>@C6[ uC2?< {66[ z:=3J 2?5 $E2E@?] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“ps~r 42?E66?D H:== DE@A D6==:?8 E@3244@ AC@5F4ED @? $6AE] `[” 2? ps~r AC6DD C6=62D6 DE2E65] “%96J H:==[ 9@H6G6C[ D6== }:4@s6C> !2E496D 2?5 +J?6 !@F496D E@ 2:5 :? E@3244@ 46DD2E:@? 677@CED] p7E6C ~4E] `[ 2== E@3244@ AC@5F4ED 2?5 2446DD@C:6D H:== 36 4@?D:56C65 4@?EC232?5] k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m%@ 2DD:DE E9@D6 H9@ >2J ?665 96=A H:E9 BF:EE:?8[ ps~r ADJ49@=@8:42= 2DD@4:2E6D 2C6 36:?8 EC2:?65 E@ =625 E@3244@ 46DD2E:@? 4=2DD6D 2E 2== 724:=:E:6D]” k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp E@3244@\7C66 A@=:4J :?D:56 p=232>2’D 4@CC64E:@?2= 724:=:E:6D H:== @776C >2?J 962=E9 2?5 D276EJ 36?67:ED :?4=F5:?8 E96 C65F4E:@? @7 D64@?592?5 D>@<6 6IA@DFC6[ E96 :>AC@G6>6?E @7 C6DA:C2E@CJ 962=E9 2?5 2 564C62D6 :? E96 C:D< @7 42C5:@G2D4F=2C 5:D62D6] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“%96C6 2C6 2=D@ @A6C2E:@?2= 36?67:ED =:<6 36EE6C H@C<:?8 4@?5:E:@?D 7@C DE277[ C65F465 7:C6 92K2C5D[ 2 C65F4E:@? :? D>@<:?8\C6=2E65 >2:?E6?2?46 :DDF6D 2?5 >65:42= 4@DED[” ps~r D2:5]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Searchers recover missing swimmer in Coosa River ECBOE employee placed on leave pending investigation Caldwell leading practice Wednesday, will coach Friday Restraining order issued to stop ECEDA involvement in hospital ECHS looks to start the season hot Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 79° Partly Cloudy88° / 71° 9 PM 78° 10 PM 77° 11 PM 76° 12 AM 74° 1 AM 73° Online Poll Did you attend your school’s opening football game? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.