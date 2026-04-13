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Cliff Williams / TPI First Call Realty owner Lyle Wilkes cuts the ribbon on the realtor’s new Bridge Street location in downtown Wetumpka.

Among the red brick buildings on Bridge Street in downtown Wetumpka, one door is a little different.

It’s green — making First Call Realty stand out. Wetumpka is a new location for the realty company but not owner Lyle Wilkes.