Cliff Williams / TPI Edgewood’s Brady Allison (11) and the Wildcats snatched their first win of the season over Crenshaw Christian last Friday. This week, they travel to the No. 3 team in AISA, Lowndes Academy.
Last week was just what the doctor ordered for the Edgewood Wildcats football team.
Last Friday, the Wildcats routed Crenshaw Christian 41-14 for the first win of the season, after dropping Week 0 to Bessemer Academy. Quarterback Nick Rodopolous finished the night 6 of 9 passing for 144 yards and three scores, connecting with Levi Amerson, Colten Lashley and Jacorian Bruce for a touchdown. Lashley followed up with an 83-yard rushing night and one rushing touchdown. Bruce added another 71 rushing yards to the stat sheet.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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