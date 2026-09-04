Last week was just what the doctor ordered for the Edgewood Wildcats football team. 

Last Friday, the Wildcats routed Crenshaw Christian 41-14 for the first win of the season, after dropping Week 0 to Bessemer Academy. Quarterback Nick Rodopolous finished the night 6 of 9 passing for 144 yards and three scores, connecting with Levi Amerson, Colten Lashley and Jacorian Bruce for a touchdown. Lashley followed up with an 83-yard rushing night and one rushing touchdown. Bruce added another 71 rushing yards to the stat sheet. 

090226-edgewood pre copy.jpg
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / TPI Edgewood’s Brady Allison (11) and the Wildcats snatched their first win of the season over Crenshaw Christian last Friday. This week, they travel to the No. 3 team in AISA, Lowndes Academy.