ACPD drug take back day scheduled Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Apr 18, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check your medicine cabinets, your purses and your car’s glove compartment.If you have out-of-date or unused medications, now is the time to get rid of them safely. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 p=6I2?56C r:EJ !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E H:== 36 9@DE:?8 :ED 2??F2= 5CF8 E2<6 324< 52J 7C@> h 2]>] E@ ?@@? $2EFC52J[ pAC:= ad 2E (2=8C66?’D]k^AmkAm“%9:D :?:E:2E:G6 255C6DD6D 2 G:E2= AF3=:4 962=E9 :DDF6[” pr!s 49:67 r9C:D $A:G6J D2:5] “|65:4:?6D E92E =2?8F:D9 :? 9@>6 423:?6ED 2C6 9:89=J DFD46AE:3=6 E@ >:DFD6 2?5 E967E] qJ A2CE:4:A2E:?8[ J@F 96=A <66A 52?86C@FD DF3DE2?46D @FE @7 E96 92?5D @7 49:=5C6? 2?5 AC6G6?E 5CF8 23FD6 :? @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^Am kAmpr!s :D 9@DE:?8 E96 6G6?E H:E9 E96 p=232>2 sCF8 t?7@C46>6?E p86?4J] ~77:46CD H:== 36 DE2E:@?65 2E E96 (2=8C66?’D A2C<:?8 =@E =@42E65 @? &]$] w:89H2J ag_ :? p=6I2?56C r:EJ] %96 5CF8 E2<6 324< AC@G:56D 2 D64FC6 2?5 4@?G6?:6?E H2J 7@C 4:E:K6?D E@ 5:DA@D6 @7 6IA:C65 @C F?H2?E65 >65:42E:@?D[ $A:G6J D2:5]k^AmkAm“(6 6?4@FC286 2== C6D:56?ED E@ E2<6 2 76H >:?FE6D E@ 4=62? @FE E96:C >65:4:?6 423:?6ED 2?5 ;@:? FD 7@C E9:D 7C66[ 2?@?J>@FD 6G6?E[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmp=6I r:EJ’D 6G6?E :D A2CE @7 E96 b_E9 }2E:@?2= !C6D4C:AE:@? sCF8 %2<6 q24< s2J]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Drug Take Back Medication Disposal Alexander City Police Department Public Health Drug Abuse Prevention Expired Medications Community Event Prescription Drugs Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BREAKING: State champ coach tabbed to be Horseshoe Bend’s next BOE member to be selected next week Statewide fire alert issued TCSO police reports April 5 & 6 Key Club receives charter, auction finalized Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° Partly Cloudy77° / 60° 2 PM 77° 3 PM 78° 4 PM 79° 5 PM 80° 6 PM 79° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.