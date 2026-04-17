TCSO police reports April 5 & 6 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Apr 17, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s DepartmentApril 6 × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm• $92H? v2==@H2J[ @7 ~A6=:<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C E9:C5\568C66 E967E @7 AC@A6CEJ]k^Am kAm• %C24J !6CCJ[ @7 s256G:==6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?ED 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C 2?5 :>AC@A6C E28 2?5 5C:G:?8 H9:=6 DFDA6?565 72:=FC6 E@ A2J]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpAC:= dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• rCJDE2= $AC288:?D[ @7 s256G:==6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C 2 AC@32E:@? G:@=2E:@?]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department Police Report Arrest Warrant Theft Of Property TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BREAKING: State champ coach tabbed to be Horseshoe Bend’s next Statewide fire alert issued Brownfield found guilty of 2024 murder, assault ACPD police reports March 23-29 Closing arguments on deck in 2024 murder case Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 78° 86° / 57° 8 PM 73° 9 PM 70° 10 PM 69° 11 PM 68° 12 AM 67° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.