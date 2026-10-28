Amendment determines future of lieutenant governor Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Oct 28, 2026 Oct 28, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Nov. 3, Alabamians are being asked to vote on four statewide amendments.Amendments 2-4 focus on schools and Amendment 1 pertains to the lieutenant governor. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 2>6?5>6?E C625D “E@ AC@G:56 7@C E96 6=64E:@? @7 2 {:6FE6?2?E v@G6C?@C :7 E96 ~77:46 @7 {:6FE6?2?E v@G6C?@C 364@>6D G242?E 5FC:?8 E96 7:CDE EH@ J62CD @7 2 E6C>[ E@ 2FE9@C:K6 E96 {68:D=2EFC6 E@ D6E E96 D2=2CJ @7 E96 {:6FE6?2?E v@G6C?@C 2?5 @77:46CD @7 E96 {68:D=2EFC6[ 2?5 E@ C6BF:C6 2?J 6IA6?5:EFC6 @7 =68:D=2E:G6 7F?5D 7@C EC2G6= E@ 36 2AAC@G65 3J 2 =68:D=2E:G6 @77:46C[” 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 p=232>2 $64C6E2CJ @7 $E2E6’D H63D:E6]k^AmkAm%96 H63D:E6 DE2E6D E92E 4FCC6?E =2H AC@G:56D :7 E96 @77:46 @7 =:6FE6?2?E 8@G6C?@C 364@>6D G242?E 5FC:?8 2 E6C> @7 @77:46[ E96 G242?4J C6>2:?D F?E:= E96 ?6IE C68F=2C 6=64E:@? 7@C E92E @77:46] x7 2AAC@G65[ E9:D 2>6?5>6?E H@F=5 C6BF:C6 2? 6=64E:@? E@ 7:== E96 @77:46 7@C E96 C6>2:?56C @7 E96 E6C> :7 G242?4J @44FCD >@C6 E92? e_ 52JD 367@C6 E96 ?6IE 86?6C2= 6=64E:@?]k^AmkAm#6A] t5 ~=:G6C D2:5 :E’D ?@E 2? :DDF6 E92E 4@>6D FA G6CJ @7E6?]k^AmkAm“x E9:?< :EVD >@DE=J E@ <66A E96 8@G6C?@C 7C@> 92G:?8 E96 A@H6C E@ 2AA@:?E 2 =:6FE6?2?E 8@G6C?@C[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAm~=:G6C D2:5 E96 @77:46 5@6D?’E 9@=5 2 =@E @7 C6DA@?D:3:=:EJ]k^AmkAm“%96 =:6FE6?2?E 8@G6C?@C AC6D:56D @G6C E96 D6?2E6[” 96 D2:5] “w@H6G6C[ 96 5@6D?VE 92G6 2 G@E6] w6VD 2 7:8FC69625] w6 42==D C@==]”k^AmkAm%96 >2;@C C6DA@?D:3:=:EJ @7 E96 =:6FE6?2?E 8@G6C?@C :D E@ AC6D:56 @G6C E96 |:=:E2CJ $E23:=:EJ r@>>:DD:@?[ ~=:G6C D2:5]k^AmkAm“%96C6VD 2 =@E @7 DEF77 8@:?8 @? :? E96 DE2E6 36D:56D >:=:E2CJ DEF77[ 3FE 2 =:EE=6 =6DD E92? a_T @7 E96 DE2E6VD W8C@DD 5@>6DE:4 AC@5F4EX :D 369:?5 E96 76?46 2E #65DE@?6 pCD6?2=[” 96 D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alabama Lieutenant Governor Constitutional Amendment Election Legislature State Government Vacancy Salary Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Veteran Photo Submissions Honor Your Veteran in our Annual Veterans Day SaluteClick below to send in your photo. Deadline is November 9th. Go to form Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Board members issue retraction to councilor Bill Young County BOE looks to make major change 1 in custody, 1 wanted in shooting near Lake Martin Beach Club Dr. Jose Reyes out as superintendent after heated discussion, split vote City animal ordinances updated Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° Sunny77° / 48° 3 PM 77° 4 PM 77° 5 PM 75° 6 PM 70° 7 PM 65° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.