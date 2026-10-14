Area experiences minor issues from hurricane Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Oct 14, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Although several areas in south Alabama suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Isaias, central Alabama received only minor damage.“We were blessed,” Alexander City light department superintendent Bryan Yates said. “It was nowhere near as bad as it could have been, and what we were kind of expecting.” Buy Now One of the area’s worst damage from the storm occurred in Goodwater when the radio tower was destroyed. Submitted / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmsFC:?8 E96 p=6I2?56C r:EJ r:EJ r@F?4:= >66E:?8 |@?52J ?:89E[ |2J@C |:<6 s6?D>@C6 649@65 *2E6D’ D6?E:>6?E]k^AmkAm“(6 5@5865 2 3F==6E[” s6?D>@C6 D2:5] “(6 925 9:89 H:?5D 4@>6 E9C@F89 96C6[ 2?5 E96 H@CDE 52>286 H2D EH@ A@=6D 5@H? 2?5 @FE286D 24C@DD E96 E@H?] %96J H6C6 H@C<:?8 92C5[ 2?5 H6 925 6G6CJE9:?8 FA 2?5 CF??:?8 AC6EEJ >F49 3J ?@@? @? $2EFC52J]”k^AmkAm*2E6D D2:5 H:?5D @? uC:52J ?:89E DE2CE65 86EE:?8 DEC@?86C 2C@F?5 `` A]>] 2?5 2C@F?5 >:5?:89E[ C6D:56?ED 3682? 42==:?8 E@ C6A@CE A@H6C @FE286D]k^AmkAm“(6 3C@F89E 2== @FC 4C6HD :?[ 2?5 H6 H@C<65 23@FE `d 9@FCD[” *2E6D D2:5] “(6 5:5?VE 92G6 >2;@C 52>286 :? @?6 2C62[ 3FE :E H2D D42EE6C65]”k^AmkAm~?=J EH@ A@H6C A@=6D H6C6 5@H?65 5FC:?8 E96 DE@C>[ 96 D2:5]k^AmkAm“x 925 2 EC66 5@H? :? qC:2CH@@5 E92E 3C@<6 EH@ A@=6Dj E92E H2D E96 H@CDE[” *2E6D D2:5] “qC:2CH@@5 $F35:G:D:@? H2D E96 H@CDE 52>286 E92E H6 925 :? @?6 DA@E]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 E96C6 H6C6 D6G6C2= EC66D 5@H? 2C@F?5 E96 4:EJ :?4=F5:?8 @? !2C<D pG6?F6 5@H?E@H? E@ *@F?8 #@25 @77 eE9 $EC66E tIE6?D:@? E@ E96 r@=F>3:?6 2C62 @7 #:G6C ~2<D]k^AmkAmp=6I r:EJ r@F?4:= AC6D:56?E q@33J %2A=6J D2:5 5FC:?8 E96 4@F?4:= >66E:?8 E92E AF3=:4 H@C<D 6>A=@J66D 2=D@ 96=A65 @FE]k^AmkAm“%96J H6C6 42==65 @FE E@ 96=A H:E9 4=62C:?8 C@25D 2?5 2==[” %2A=6J D2:5]k^AmkAm~FE @7 2C@F?5 e[d__ A@H6C 4FDE@>6CD[ *2E6D D2:5 `[___ E@ `[a__ C6D:56?ED H6C6 H:E9@FE 6=64EC:4:EJ 5FC:?8 E96 @FE286’D A62<]k^AmkAmr@@D2 r@F?EJ 6IA6C:6?465 2 3:E @7 52>286 7C@> xD2:2D[ E96 H@CDE 36:?8 v@@5H2E6C’D C25:@ E@H6C] %96 E@H6C :D FD65 7@C 6>6C86?4J D6CG:46D :?4=F5:?8 A@=:46[ 7:C6 2?5 t|$[ v@@5H2E6C u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E C6A@CE65 @? u2463@@<]k^AmkAm%96 A@DE DE2E65 E92E r@@D2 r@F?EJ t>6C86?4J |2?286>6?E p86?4J 5:C64E@C $96=56? wFE496CD@? H2D 23=6 E@ 86E 2 >@3:=6 E@H6C :? A=246 BF:4<=J]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hurricane Isaias Alabama Alexander City Power Outage Storm Damage Public Works Emergency Services Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 4 arrested on drug charges Jackson’s Gap makes major purchase City declares state of emergency Local counties now under tropical storm watch A HAUNTED RENOVATION: Local designer competes in decorating series Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 69° Clear88° / 56° 8 PM 68° 9 PM 66° 10 PM 65° 11 PM 66° 12 AM 66° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.