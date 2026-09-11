The two-headed monster for the Benjamin Russell football team was on full display for the second consecutive week.

The combination of Josh Harriell and Jeremiah Garner combined for four scores and 190 rushing yards on the night in the Wildcats’ 35-9 win over Class 5A Region 2 opponent Stanhope Elmore.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI BEnjamin Russell running back Jeremiah Garner (6) brekas free from Stanhope Elmore's Demarion Thomas (3) and Zach Goodson (11)
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Samuel Higgs / TPI Benjamin Russell quarterback Kingston Preyear (1) avoids the pressure from Stanhope Elmore's Dalyn Nixon (88).