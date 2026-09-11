Featured Ben Russell scores 4 rushing touchdown against Mustangs Samuel Higgs Samuel Higgs Sports Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Sep 11, 2026 Sep 11, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The two-headed monster for the Benjamin Russell football team was on full display for the second consecutive week.The combination of Josh Harriell and Jeremiah Garner combined for four scores and 190 rushing yards on the night in the Wildcats’ 35-9 win over Class 5A Region 2 opponent Stanhope Elmore. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“%92E :D <:?5 @7 =625:?8 :E 7@C FD @? @776?D6[ 2?5 E92EVD 7:?6[ C:89En” q6?;2>:? #FDD6== 4@249 z:C< y@9?D@? D2:5] “p?5 H96? 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EH@ 42CC:6D — ?@E E@ >6?E:@? 2? g_\J2C5 C646:G:?8 E@F495@H? 7@C E96 |FDE2?8D]k^Am Buy Now Samuel Higgs / TPI Benjamin Russell quarterback Kingston Preyear (1) avoids the pressure from Stanhope Elmore's Dalyn Nixon (88). kAm"F2CE6C324< s2G:D u@D966 7:?:D965 H:E9 a` CFD9:?8 J2C5D H9:=6 y@C5J? $E66=6 4@?EC:3FE65 2?@E96C `d J2C5D @? E96 8C@F?5]k^AmkAm“%@@ >F49 :?4@?D:DE6?4J[” $E2?9@A6 t=>@C6 4@249 wF?E6C p52>D D2:5] “(96? H6 >256 E24<=6D[ H6 4@>A=6E6=J DE@AA65 E96:C @776?D6 5625 :? E96 H2E6C] (96? H6 >:DD65 E24<=6D[ E96J H6?E C:89E 5@H? E96 7:6=5] %92EVD @? >6] xVG6 8@E E@ 86E FD 36EE6C 2E 5@:?8 E92E] $2>6 E9:?8[ @FC @776?D:G6 EC24<D H6C6 :?4@?D:DE6?E :? 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E96 @E96C 92?5[ H:== C6EFC? 9@>6 E@ 9@DE !:<6 #@25] p?5 7@C p52>D 2?5 9:D 4@249:?8 DE277[ E96 A=2? :D D:>A=6 9625:?8 :?E@ E92E >2E49FA]k^AmkAm“v6E 36EE6C 6G6CJ 52J[” p52>D D2:5] “xEVD FD G6CDFD FD 2E E9:D A@:?E] xEVD ?@E FD G6CDFD !:<6 #@25]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Benjamin Russell Stanhope Elmore Football Game Josh Harriell Jeremiah Garner Samuel Higgs Sports Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Samuel Higgs Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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