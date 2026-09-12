Featured Central Coosa receives 250th honor TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Sep 12, 2026 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In honor of its commitment to commemorating and educating students about America's 250th birthday, Central Coosa has been designated an official Alabama Semiquincentennial School.Both the elementary and high school held several events and special studies commemorating the nation’s birthday. Buy Now Central Coosa has been named an official Alabama Semiquincentennial School. Students in both the elementary and high school studied together and held special programs to receive this honor. Submitted / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%H6=7E9 8C256CD <:4<65 @77 E96:C F?:E @7 DEF5J @? E96 s64=2C2E:@? @7 x?56A6?56?46 3J 8@:?8 324< :? E:>6 E@ x?56A6?56?46 w2== :? !9:=256=A9:2[ 5@??65 :? 4@=@?:2= 4@DEF>6D[ E@ C66?24E E96 5C27E:?8 @7 E96 s64=2C2E:@? @7 x?56A6?56?46[ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6 DE2E65] %96 C66?24E>6?E :?4=F565 5:D4FDD:@? @G6C E96 564:D:@? E@ D6A2C2E6 7C@> t?8=2?5[ H9:49 :?4=F565 @AA@D:E:@? 7C@> y@9? s:4<:?D@?[ 2 56=682E6 2E E96 $64@?5 r@?E:?6?E2= r@?8C6DD H9@ 5:5 ?@E D:8? E96 5@4F>6?E] p=@?8 H:E9 36:?8 2 =6DD@? @? E96 4C62E:@? @7 @FC ?2E:@?[ E96 C66?24E>6?E 2=D@ 56>@?DEC2E65 9@H E96 56=682E6D C6DA64E7F==J =:DE6?65 E@ E96 2C8F>6?ED @7 E96 @AA@D:E:@?[ 2=E9@F89 :? E96 6?5 E96 >2;@C:EJ 564:D:@? E@ D6A2C2E6 H2D 9@?@C65] $EF56?ED 2=D@ =62C?65 E92E E96 A9C2D6[ QAFE J@FC y@9? w2?4@4< 96C6[Q C676CD E@ E96 AC6D:56?E @7 E96 $64@?5 r@?E:?6?E2= r@?8C6DD H9@ H2D E96 7:CDE E@ D:8?[ 2D H6== 2D E96 =2C86DE D:8?2EFC6 @? E96 s64=2C2E:@? @7 x?56A6?56?46]k^AmkAmpD 2 4F=>:?2E:?8 24E:G:EJ @7 E96:C DEF5J @7 E96 s64=2C2E:@? @7 x?56A6?56?46[ D6?:@C 8@G6C?>6?E DEF56?ED 4C62E65 :==FDEC2E65 49:=5C6?VD 3@@<D 6IA=2:?:?8 <6J 56E2:=D[ 2D H6== 2D E96 AC:?4:A=6D @7 8@G6C?>6?E 6>3@5:65 :? @FC 4@F?ECJVD 7@F?5:?8 5@4F>6?E[ E96 C6=62D6 DE2E65] {2DE H66< D6?:@CD D92C65 E96:C 4C62E:@?D H:E9 E96:C E9:C5 8C256 C625:?8 3F55:6D 7C@> E9C66 4=2DD6D] p7E6C E96 D6?:@CD C625 E96:C 3@@<D E@ E96:C 3F55:6D[ E96:C 3F55:6D 925 E96:C EFC? E@ C625 E@ E96 D6?:@CD] %96 D6?:@CD H6C6 :>AC6DD65 3J 9@H H6== E96 E9:C5 8C256CD C625[ 6DA64:2==J 4@>A=6I H@C5D H:E9@FE 6G6? DEF>3=:?8] k^AmkAm%96 4@==23@C2E:@? 36EH66? r6?EC2= w:89 $49@@= D6?:@CD 2?5 r6?EC2= t=6>6?E2CJ E9:C5 8C256CD[ 92D 6G6? >@C6 >62?:?8 E9:D J62C 5F6 E@ E96 6IEC2 24E:G:E:6D :?G@=G65 :? E96 ?2E:@?’D 3:CE952J] k^AmkAmp {:E6C24J tG6CJH96C6 8C2?E AC@G:565 (92E :D E96 s64=2C2E:@? @7 x?56A6?56?46n 3@@<D 3J |:4926= r] w2CC:D E@ 6G6CJ E9:C5 8C256C E@ E2<6 9@>6 2?5 <66A E@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE @FC ?2E:@?VD ad_E9 3:CE952J[ E96 AC6DD C6=62D6 DE2E65]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Declaration Of Independence Semiquincentennial Central Coosa Independence Hall Reading Buddies Children's Books Literacy Everywhere Grant Second Continental Congress TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Closed school to receive help from county commission Traffic stop nets drug arrests MOVING FORWARD: Holiday Inn project finds new builder From New York to Alexander City: Newest martial arts academy has global ambitions Local man killed from gunshot Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 83° Sunny89° / 72° 7 PM 81° 8 PM 78° 9 PM 77° 10 PM 76° 11 PM 75° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.