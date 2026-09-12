In honor of its commitment to commemorating and educating students about America's 250th birthday, Central Coosa has been designated an official Alabama Semiquincentennial School.

Both the elementary and high school held several events and special studies commemorating the nation’s birthday.

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Central Coosa has been named an official Alabama Semiquincentennial School. Students in both the elementary and high school studied together and held special programs to receive this honor.