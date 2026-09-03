The first, third and fourth quarters against Winterboro looked good for the Central Coosa football team. However, the second quarter alone proved to be the most deadly.

The Cougars are coming off their first loss of the season against a talented Winterboro team, with the final score being 44-14 in the Bulldogs' favor. In almost an instant, the Bulldogs extended the deficit from one possession into a five possession lead.

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Lizi Arbogast / TPI Central Coosa's Dee Davis (11), Jadon Marbury (8) and Zaccai Lauderdale (4) converge on Winterboro's Jamari Nicks. Central Coosa looks to get back into the win column against Ranburne on Thursday.