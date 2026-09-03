Lizi Arbogast / TPI Central Coosa's Dee Davis (11), Jadon Marbury (8) and Zaccai Lauderdale (4) converge on Winterboro's Jamari Nicks. Central Coosa looks to get back into the win column against Ranburne on Thursday.
The first, third and fourth quarters against Winterboro looked good for the Central Coosa football team. However, the second quarter alone proved to be the most deadly.
The Cougars are coming off their first loss of the season against a talented Winterboro team, with the final score being 44-14 in the Bulldogs' favor. In almost an instant, the Bulldogs extended the deficit from one possession into a five possession lead.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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