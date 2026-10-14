County roadwork set for upcoming year Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Oct 14, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With several current road projects still awaiting completion, other county road projects are set to begin soon.After all funding was received from four government programs, as well as any county funding, a total of five new projects have been awarded to Gary Ingram Grading and Paving. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ C646:G65 C@25 :>AC@G6>6?E 7F?5:?8 7C@> #63F:=5 p=232>2j u656C2= p:5 tI492?86 uF?5j #6DFC724:?8[ #6DE@C2E:@? 2?5 #6923:=:E2E:@?j 2?5 :?9@FD6 7C@> E96 4@F?EJ’D C@25 2?5 3C:586 7F?5[ 4@F?EJ 6?8:?66C y@D6A9 |@?4C:67 D2:5]k^AmkAm%9C66 a_ae AC@;64ED 2C6 6:E96C F?56CH2J @C ?62C:?8 4@>A=6E:@?[ 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmx? s:DEC:4E c[ $62= $EC66E H:== 92G6 :ED D9@F=56CD A2G65] %96 4@DE :D S`bf[_bf]d_]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D 2 D276EJ AC@;64E[” |@?4C:67 D2:5] “{@8 ECF4<D 92G6 CFEE65 E96 6586 @7 E96 A2G6>6?E]”k^AmkAm%96 C6A2G:?8 @7 |@@D6 #@25 :? E96 p=6I2?56C r:EJ 2C62 :D 2=C625J F?56CH2J] %9:D H@C< :D 36:?8 A2:5 7@C H:E9 2 8C2?E 7C@> E96 p=232>2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 %C2?DA@CE2E:@?] %96 8C2?E H2D D64FC65 E9C@F89 E96 r:EJ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ] k^AmkAm“%96 A2E49:?8 :D 5@?6[” |@?4C:67 D2:5] “%96J 2C6 ?@H A2G:?8]”k^AmkAm%96 7:?2= @FEDE2?5:?8 a_ae AC@;64E :D E96 A2G:?8 @7 |2:? $EC66E :? y24<D@?’D v2A 7C@> E96 C2:=C@25 E@ &]$] w:89H2J ag_] %9:D :D E96 C@25 ?62C %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ p8C:3FD:?6DD r6?E6C H9:49 92D D66? :?4C62D65 FD6 D:?46 E96 2C6?2 H2D @A6?65 :? pAC:=] %9:D AC@;64E H:== 4@DE Sag[g`b]fd]k^AmkAmp?@E96C s:DEC:4E c AC@;64E :D E96 4@>A=6E:@? @7 2AA=J:?8 E2C 2?5 8C2G6= E@ r@F?EJ #@25 gh $@FE9] |@?4C:67 D2:5 E92E H@F=5 36 A2:5 7@C H:E9 C6>2:?:?8 a_ae 7F?5D] %96 A2G:?8 @7 E96 C@25 H:== 4@>6 7C@> a_af 7F?5D] %96 2DA92=E H@C< :D 6IA64E65 E@ 4@DE Sbbf[b_a]d_ 2?5 E96 #6DFC724:?8[ #6DE@C2E:@? 2?5 #6923:=:E2E:@? 7F?5D H:== A2J 7@C E96 H@C<]k^AmkAm%H@ C@25D :? s:DEC:4E d[ #@I2?2 #@25 2?5 {@H6C %FD<6866 #@25[ 3@E9 ?62C %2==2DD66[ H:== C646:G6 EC:A=6 DFC7246 EC62E>6?E 2E E96 4@DE @7 Scbe[ggc] |@?4C:67 D2:5 E96 7F?5D 7@C E9@D6 EH@ C@25D H:== 4@>6 7C@> E96 u656C2= p:5 tI492?86 uF?5 H:E9 2? 6DE:>2E65 4@DE @7 Scbe[ggc]k^AmkAmx? s:DEC:4E `[ r@F?EJ #@25 :? p=6I2?56C r:EJ :D D4965F=65 E@ 36 C6A2G65 H:E9 2 4@DE @7 Sda[eba 2?5 :? s:DEC:4E a[ (:?56C>6C6 #@25 :D D6E E@ 36 A2E4965 E96? A2G65 H:E9 2 4@DE @7 S`c`[bga]d_] q@E9 @7 E96D6 AC@;64ED H:== 36 7F?565 H:E9 C@25 2?5 3C:586 7F?5D]k^AmkAm%96 >F49 ?66565 A2G:?8 @? $EFC5:G2?E #@25 :D 2=D@ D4965F=65 H:E9 7F?5:?8 4@>:?8 7C@> #63F:=5 p=232>2] %96 4@F?EJ’D A@CE:@? @7 E96 C@25 :D 6DE:>2E65 E@ 4@DE S`ea[fab]ad]k^AmkAm%2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ C646:G65 Sg__[___ 7C@> #63F:=5 p=232>2 7@C a_af[ |@?4C:67 D2:5] w6 :D 2?E:4:A2E:?8 2C@F?5 Se__[___ :? 7F?5:?8 =67E @G6C 27E6C $EFC5:G2?E :D A2G65]k^AmkAm“(6’== AC@323=J 564:56 3J DAC:?8 H9:49 @E96C C@25D E@ A2G6[” 96 D2:5] “xE’D 32D65 @? ?665 2?5 E96 >@DE ?F>36C @7 A6@A=6 27764E65]”k^AmkAmsF6 E@ E96 4@DE @7 A2G:?8 2?5 @E96C C@25 C6A2:CD[ 6249 5:DEC:4E C646:G6D E96 6?E:C6 7F?5:?8 7C@> 6249 7F?5:?8 D@FC46[ H:E9 E96 #63F:=5 p=232>2 7F?5D C@E2E:?8 36EH66? E96 5:DEC:4ED 6249 J62C] %9:D 2==@HD 7@C 6249 5:DEC:4E E@ 92G6 2 >2;@C AC@;64E 4@>A=6E65 2E =62DE @?46 6G6CJ 7:G6 J62CD]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallapoosa County Roadwork Paving Infrastructure Funding Public Works Rebuild Alabama Road Improvement District Projects Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 4 arrested on drug charges Jackson’s Gap makes major purchase City declares state of emergency Local counties now under tropical storm watch ACPD, JGPD and TCSO police reports Sept. 28-Oct. 4 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 87° Sunny87° / 56° 1 PM 87° 2 PM 88° 3 PM 88° 4 PM 86° 5 PM 84° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.