Featured Top Story Fire chief says railroad burning is normal Lizi Arbogast Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Sep 18, 2026 Sep 18, 2026 Updated Sep 18, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you drove through the heart of Alexander City on Friday, you may have noticed something a little unusual. Buy Now Smoke or flames seen along the railroad track Friday afternoon are part of routine annual maintenance for the railroad company. Gwen Bishop / TPI Spots of the railroad track running through Alex City are on fire, but Alexander City Fire Department chief Roose McAlister said it’s nothing to worry about. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“W%96 C2:=C@25 4@>A2?JX 8C:?5D E96 E@A @7 E96 EC24<D 2?5 E9:D 92AA6?D 6G6CJ J62C[” |4p=:DE6C D2:5] “(6 2C6 ;FDE ECJ:?8 E@ <66A E96 3CFD9 7:C6D @FE 2?5 E96J’== 92G6 E@ AFE E96 EC24<D @FE]”k^AmkAm|4p==:DE6C D2:5 E96 3FC?:?8 D9@F=5?’E 42FD6 2?J 4@?46C? 7@C p=6I r:EJ C6D:56?ED @C G:D:E@CD]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Railroad Fire Alexander City Fire Department Railway Controlled Burn Track Maintenance Public Safety Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Missing man found dead ACPD investigating shooting, suspect arrested for DV ACPD confirms Monday shooting, suspect arrested Love’s amenities to include Buffalo Wild Wings DISMISSED: DV suspect to be released from jail Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 84° 92° / 69° 7 PM 84° 8 PM 80° 9 PM 77° 10 PM 76° 11 PM 75° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.