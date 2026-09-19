Sometimes a team just has a will to win, and that’s exactly what it looked like for Benjamin Russell’s football squad on Friday night.

The Wildcats made the long trip to Russell County for a Class 5A Region 2 game, and they meant business from the word, “Go.” And it’s not like it was a walk in the park. The Warriors were undefeated heading into Friday night’s game and had been averaging more than 300 yards of offense through four games.

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Lizi Arbogast / TPI Benjamin Russell's Jeremiah Garner (6) avoids the tackle of a Russell County defender on Friday night.
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Lizi Arbogast / TPI Benjamin Russell's Kendell Greer (88) carries the ball against Russell County on Friday night.