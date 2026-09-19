Sometimes a team just has a will to win, and that’s exactly what it looked like for Benjamin Russell’s football squad on Friday night.
The Wildcats made the long trip to Russell County for a Class 5A Region 2 game, and they meant business from the word, “Go.” And it’s not like it was a walk in the park. The Warriors were undefeated heading into Friday night’s game and had been averaging more than 300 yards of offense through four games.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Coosa,
Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar,
Lowndes, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St.
Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and
Winston Counties.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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