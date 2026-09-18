This is the game usually marked on the calendar for either side of the Battle of 49. 

Reeltown and Dadeville first met on the gridiron in 1935, and from 1972 through 2021, they faced each other every year, building animosity between the two sides separated by 20 minutes.  

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DADEVILLE Samuel Higgs / TPI Dadeville receiver Dekarie Daniels (23) and the Tigers are 2-0 in region play for the first time since 2022. Now, the Tigers face a tough task against an undefeated Reeltown football team.
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Samuel Higgs / TPI Reeltown senior Alijah Woods (16) and the Rebels continue their winning way in region play with a win over Horseshoe Bend last week. This week Reeltown faces off against Dadeville, which also holds a 2-0 region record.