DADEVILLE Samuel Higgs / TPI Dadeville receiver Dekarie Daniels (23) and the Tigers are 2-0 in region play for the first time since 2022. Now, the Tigers face a tough task against an undefeated Reeltown football team.
Samuel Higgs / TPI Reeltown senior Alijah Woods (16) and the Rebels continue their winning way in region play with a win over Horseshoe Bend last week. This week Reeltown faces off against Dadeville, which also holds a 2-0 region record.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Much of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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