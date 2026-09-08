When you have one guy who can tote the rock, it’s, in a way, expected.

When you have two guys who can do it, it makes things easier.

090526-brhs sidebar 001.jpg
Buy Now

Samuel Higgs / TPI Benjamin Russell running back Josh Harriell (0) celebrates rushing for a first down. He finished the night with 136 rushing yards and one touchdown.
090526-brhs sidebar 002.jpg
Buy Now

Samuel Higgs / TPI Benjamin Russell running back Jeremiah Gardner (6) stiff arms a Park Crossing defender. He finished the night with another 63 rushing yards and a touchdown.