Featured Harriell, Garner lead the way as Wildcats run past Park Crossing Samuel Higgs Samuel Higgs Sports Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Sep 8, 2026 Sep 8, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When you have one guy who can tote the rock, it’s, in a way, expected.When you have two guys who can do it, it makes things easier. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mqFE H96? J@F 92G6 E9C66 8FJD H9@ 42? CF? E96 32== 2E 2 9:89 G@=F>6[ E92E’D ;FDE 2 =FIFCJ] p?5 @? %9FCD52J ?:89E[ q6?;2>:? #FDD6== D9@H65 :E’D :? E96 FAA6C 6496=@? @7 324<7:6=5 E2=6?E :? E96 c_\`c H:? @G6C !2C< rC@DD:?8]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp?5 :E D9@F=5 ?@E 36 2== E92E 2 DFCAC:D6 :7 J@F D2H 9@H E96 (:=542ED 324<7:6=5 @A6C2E65 =2DE J62C] x? a_ad[ D:I 5:776C6?E 32== 42CC:6CD =@8865 EH@ @C >@C6 E@F495@H?Dj p=:;29 y@9?D@? 2?5 yJBF6 }@CC:D D2E 2E@A E96 E@E6> A@=6 — y@9?D@? =625:?8 E96 E62> H:E9 ?:?6 CFD9:?8 D4@C6D =2DE J62C]k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now Samuel Higgs / TPI Benjamin Russell running back Josh Harriell (0) celebrates rushing for a first down. He finished the night with 136 rushing yards and one touchdown. kAmkDA2?mw@H6G6C[ 3@E9 92G6 D:?46 8C25F2E65[ @A6?:?8 E96 5@@C 7@C D@>6 ?6H J6E 72>:=:2C 7246D E@ :?D6CE E96>D6=G6D :?E@ E96 >:I]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m$6?:@C y@D9 w2CC:6== 244@F?E65 7@C cbc CFD9:?8 J2C5D =2DE D62D@?[ D4@C:?8 D:I E:>6D @? E96 8C@F?5] p== E96 H9:=6[ y6C6>:29 v2C?6C C2? 7@C 2?@E96C ``d J2C5D 2?5 E9C66 E@F495@H?D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx? E96 r=2DD dp #68:@? a @A6?6C 282:?DE !2C< rC@DD:?8[ E96 EH@ 2C6 2=>@DE 92=7H2J E@ E96:C AC6G:@FD J62CVD E@E2=D H:E9 9@H H6== E96J C2? E96 32==] %96 (:=542ED 2D 2 H9@=6 86?6C2E65 ag_ J2C5D @? E96 ?:89E[ H:E9 w2CC:6== 8@:?8 7@C `be J2C5D 2=@?8 H:E9 2 EC:A E@ E96 6?5 K@?6 2?5 v2C?6C 2?@E96C eb CFD9:?8 J2C5D 2?5 2 D4@C6] %9@D6 EH@ 2=@?6 244@F?E65 7@C `hh @7 E96 ag_ CFD9:?8 J2C5D q6?;2>:? #FDD6== 4@>A:=65]k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now Samuel Higgs / TPI Benjamin Russell running back Jeremiah Gardner (6) stiff arms a Park Crossing defender. He finished the night with another 63 rushing yards and a touchdown. kAmkDA2?m~? E96 D62D@?[ E96 EH@ 244@F?E 7@C f_T @7 E96 J2C5286 244CF65 @? E96 8C@F?5 E9C@F89 EH@ 82>6D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mqFE E96 6IEC2 A:646 q6?;2>:? #FDD6== 925 :? :ED A@4<6E H2D H:56 C646:G6C tC:4 *@F?8] x? E96 7@FCE9 BF2CE6C[ H:E9 E96 (:=542ED 9@=5:?8 2 bb\`c =625[ *@F?8 D=@EE65 :? 2E E96 CF??:?8 324< DA@E] x? 9:D =@?6 42CCJ[ 96 E@@< E96 32== eb J2C5D[ K:8\K288:?8 24C@DD E96 7:6=5 E@ C6249 E96 6?5 K@?6] *@F?8 25565 2?@E96C E9C66 42E496D 7@C c_ J2C5D :? 9:D =:DE65 A@D:E:@?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“y6C6>:29 2?5 y@D9[ E96J CF? 92C5[” q#w$ 4@249 z:C< y@9?D@? D2:5] “p?5 E96? Wz:?8DE@? !C6J62CX 5:5 2 C62==J 8@@5 ;@3 >2?28:?8 E96 82>6] x E9@F89E 96 E9C6H :E H96? 96 ?66565 E@ E9C@H :E] x E9@F89E 96 82G6 H92E H6 ?66565 E@ H:? E96 82>6]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 EH@[ 2C8F23=J E9C66[ 962565 324<7:6=5 255D 2 ?6H 6=6>6?E E@ E96 q6?;2>:? #FDD6== @776?D6[ H9:49 :? EFC? 92D @A6?65 =2?6D 7@C !C6J62C E@ 4@??64E H:E9 9:D H:56@FED :? A2DD:?8 D:EF2E:@?D] q6?;2>:? #FDD6== H:== =@@< E@ 42CCJ E92E D2>6 @776?D:G6 AC@H6DD :?E@ :ED ?6IE #68:@? a 82>6 282:?DE $E2?9@A6 t=>@C6 ?6IE uC:52J[ H9:49 6?E6CD H:E9 2 DEC@?8 CF? 82>6 @7 :ED @H?] k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Benjamin Russell Wildcats Park Crossing Josh Harriell Jeremiah Garner High School Football Samuel Higgs Sports Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Samuel Higgs Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Closed school to receive help from county commission Local lawyer opens first Alex City office Resident fights battle against unknown assailant BOE searches for personnel solutions No bond for alleged murderer, claims self-defense Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° Clear92° / 69° 9 PM 79° 10 PM 78° 11 PM 76° 12 AM 75° 1 AM 74° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.