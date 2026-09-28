JGPD and TCSO police reports Sept. 18-22 Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Sep 28, 2026 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Jackson’s Gap Police Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm• }:49@=2D s62?[ ce[ @7 y24<D@?VD v2A[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C 92C2DD>6?E 2?5 E967E @7 AC@A6CEJ]k^AmkAm• p>2?52 q@J<:?[ bg[ @7 $J=242F82[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C A@DD6DD:@? @7 >2C:;F2?2 2?5 EC277:4]k^AmkAm• x56?E:EJ E967E H2D C6A@CE65 @? E96 c_ 3=@4< @7 {2<6 #:586]k^AmkAm• s@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46 92C2DD>6?E H2D C6A@CE65 @? E96 `__ 3=@4< @7 |2:? $EC66E]k^AmkAm• u:CDE\568C66 4C:>:?2= >:D49:67 H2D C6A@CE65 @? E96 `c__ 3=@4< @7 y24<D@?VD v2A (2J]k^AmkAm• !C@A6CEJ 52>286 H2D C6A@CE65 @? &]$] w:89H2J ag_ 2?5 q=24<H6=56C #@25]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D s6A2CE>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$6AE] aak^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• $E6A96? %2CG:?[ @7 q@2K[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46]k^AmkAm• #@36CE r@??6==[ @7 }@E2DF=82[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C AC@32E:@? C6G@42E:@?]k^AmkAm• $F6 !FC46==[ @7 %2==2DD66[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C AC@32E:@? C6G@42E:@?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$6AE] `gk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• z@H@? |2CE6= y2C@=6 {:EE=6[ @7 |F=82[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 2 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C D6?E6?46 962C:?8]k^AmkAm• |:4926= $92?6 q@?6[ @7 y24<D@?’D v2A[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C 49:=5 DFAA@CE]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Report Arrest Theft Identity Theft Driving Under The Influence Criminal Mischief Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Councilor Young denies BOE accusations Preplanned littering in New Site a nuisance District 6 residents get city update 70 wins, 75 games: BRHS’ Kirk Johnson has built a resume few can match 3 statewide amendments affect schools Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 58° Clear84° / 53° 1 AM 57° 2 AM 56° 3 AM 55° 4 AM 55° 5 AM 54° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.