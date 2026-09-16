Marketing agency opens downtown Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Sep 16, 2026 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Seven years is not really that long — at least not when it’s making your dreams come true.In 2019 Jessica Sanford was ready to own her very own marketing agency. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“|2J36 2 =@E @7 A6@A=6 5@?VE <?@H E9:D[ 3FE 324< :? a_`h[ x 24EF2==J 925 6G6CJE9:?8 :? A=246 E@ 8@ @FE @? >J @H? 2?5 E@ DE2CE >J 3FD:?6DD[” D96 D2:5] “x 7@F?5 @FE x H2D AC68?2?E H:E9 >J D64@?5 49:=5[ 2?5 E96 E:>:?8 H2D?VE C:89E]”k^Am Buy Now Three Tree Marketing owner Jessica Sanford makes a short speech during her company’s ribbon cutting ceremony. Gwen Bishop / TPI kAm$2?7@C5 AFE E96 :562 @? A2FD6[ 3FE E96 5C62> ?6G6C C62==J H6?E 2H2J]k^AmkAm“xE <6AE ;FDE <:?5 @7 EF88:?8 2E >J 962CE[” D96 D2:5] “xE H2D 2=H2JD D@CE @7 C:89E E96C6 2D 2? :562]”k^AmkAm$2?7@C5 925 DE2CE65 ?@E:4:?8 2 EC6?5 2>@?8 H@>6? :? E96:C c_D]k^AmkAm“%96C6VD =@ED @7 H@>6? C:89E ?@H … 2? 6A:56>:4 @7 H@>6? H9@ 2C6 9:EE:?8 E96 c_\J62C\@=5 >2C<[ c`[ 2?5 E96JVC6 =:<6[ ‘(92E 2C6 H6 H2:E:?8 7@Cn {:76 :D D9@CE] {6EVD 8@ 7@C :E[’” D96 D2:5] “x? E96 =2DE J62C @C D@[ x H2D ;FDE :? 2 4C@DDC@25D <:?5 @7 A=246] (92E 5@ x H2?E E@ 5@n (96C6 5@ x D66 >JD6=7n p?5 D@ x E9@F89E ‘:EVD ?@H @C ?6G6C]’”k^AmkAm(92E H2D 3@C? @7 E92E 56D:C6 :D %9C66 %C66 |2C<6E:?8]k^AmkAm$2?7@C5 D2:5 D96 :D @776C:?8 2 H:56 C2?86 @7 >2C<6E:?8 D6CG:46D]k^AmkAm“Wx H:== 92G6X 2 962GJ 7@4FD @? D@4:2= >65:2 >2?286>6?E[ 5:8:E2= >2C<6E:?8[” D96 D2:5] “x 42? 5@ H63D:E6D] x 42? 5@ AC:?E] x 42? 56D:8? DEF77 7@C A6@A=6] %96 H2J E92E xV> H@C<:?8 C:89E ?@H :D E92E H:E9 4=:6?ED @C A@E6?E:2= 4=:6?ED[ ‘H92E 5@ J@F ?665[ 2?5 9@H 42? x >66E J@F E96C6n’”k^AmkAm$2?7@C5 92D 2 >2C<6E:?8 324<8C@F?5 :? 962=E942C6 >2C<6E:?8[ AF3=:4 65F42E:@? 2?5 >F?:4:A2= 8@G6C?>6?E]k^AmkAm“p =@E @7 E96 4=:6?ED E92E x 92G6 C:89E ?@H 2=:8? :? E9@D6 2C62D[” D96 D2:5] “qFE xV> >@C6 E92? H:==:?8 E@ C6249 @FE 2?5 96=A A6@A=6 :? 5:776C6?E 2C62D]”k^AmkAm%9C66 %C66 |2C<6E:?8 :D =@42E65 2E d_ qC@25 $E] :? 5@H?E@H? p=6I2?56C r:EJ] rFCC6?E=J[ @77:46 9@FCD 2C6 g 2]>] E@ c A]>] |@?52J E9C@F89 %9FCD52J] $2?7@C5 92D C6D6CG65 uC:52JD 7@C C6>@E6 H@C< D@ D96 92D E:>6 E@ G:D:E 4=:6?ED]k^AmkAm$96 42? 36 C624965 2E ade\fch\g`_e[ 6>2:=65 2E k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ>2:=E@i;6DD:42]D2?7@C5oE9C66EC66>2C<6E:?8]4@Qm;6DD:42]D2?7@C5oE9C66EC66>2C<6E:?8]4@k^2m[ G:2 %9C66 %C66 |2C<6E:?8 @? u2463@@<[ @C 96C H63D:E6 2E k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ9EEAi^^E9C66EC66>2C<6E:?8]4@QmE9C66EC66>2C<6E:?8]4@k^2m]k^AmkAm“x E9:?< E92E E96C6VD DA246 :? @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 7@C 6G6CJ3@5J E@ 36 DF446DD7F=[” $2?7@C5 D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marketing Agency Entrepreneur Jessica Sanford Three Tree Marketing Women Entrepreneurs Digital Marketing Social Media Management Business Opening Small Business Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular ACPD investigating shooting, suspect arrested for DV ACPD confirms Monday shooting, suspect arrested Love’s amenities to include Buffalo Wild Wings Traffic stop nets drug arrests ACPD, JGPD and TCSO police reports Aug. 31-Sept. 6 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 76° Clear91° / 73° 10 PM 76° 11 PM 75° 12 AM 73° 1 AM 72° 2 AM 71° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.