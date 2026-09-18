It was November 8, 2024; the Reeltown football team had clinched the No. 1 seed in its region and hosted Houston County in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. Amongst all the talent littered on the roster, there was a sophomore named Alijah Woods. 

Against the Lions, in a 65-0 win, Woods reeled in one catch for 63 yards and a touchdown. The next week against Luverne, he scored on a kick return. And in a way, against Cottonwood in the third round, Woods truly showed what he’d become at Reeltown by scoring four touchdowns in all three phases of the game, beginning one of the most impressive streaks in the state. 

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Reeltown's Alijah Woods (16) scored a 59-yard touchdown against Horseshoe Bend last week. That extends his streak to 23 games with a touchdown scored for the Rebels. He is the Player of the Week.