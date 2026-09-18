Samuel Higgs / TPI Reeltown's Alijah Woods (16) scored a 59-yard touchdown against Horseshoe Bend last week. That extends his streak to 23 games with a touchdown scored for the Rebels. He is the Player of the Week.
It was November 8, 2024; the Reeltown football team had clinched the No. 1 seed in its region and hosted Houston County in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. Amongst all the talent littered on the roster, there was a sophomore named Alijah Woods.
Against the Lions, in a 65-0 win, Woods reeled in one catch for 63 yards and a touchdown. The next week against Luverne, he scored on a kick return. And in a way, against Cottonwood in the third round, Woods truly showed what he’d become at Reeltown by scoring four touchdowns in all three phases of the game, beginning one of the most impressive streaks in the state.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Much of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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