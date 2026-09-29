Even Auburn University’s College of Agriculture’s Dr. Alan Wilson said Alexander City’s last bout with the algae bloom was unprecedented.

“Those numbers that we saw for y'all were off the chart,” Wilson said during Alex City City Council’s work session Monday night. “I've never seen anything like that.”

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Auburn University’s College of Agriculture’s Dr. Alan Wilson speaks to the Alexander City City Council during its work session Monday night about the research being done to combat the algae bloom.