Featured Professor explains route to combat algae bloom Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Sep 29, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Even Auburn University’s College of Agriculture’s Dr. Alan Wilson said Alexander City’s last bout with the algae bloom was unprecedented.“Those numbers that we saw for y'all were off the chart,” Wilson said during Alex City City Council’s work session Monday night. “I've never seen anything like that.” Buy Now Auburn University’s College of Agriculture’s Dr. Alan Wilson speaks to the Alexander City City Council during its work session Monday night about the research being done to combat the algae bloom. Gwen Bishop / TPi × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm(:=D@?[ H9@ 92D 366? 2E p& 7@C `h J62CD[ 82G6 2 3C:67 FA52E6 @? E96 A2CE?6CD9:A 36EH66? pF3FC? 2?5 p=6I2?56C r:EJ 2?5 9@H E96J 2C6 H@C<:?8 E@ =6DD6? E96 2=826 3=@@> :>A24E]k^AmkAm(96? E96 @5@C @7 E96 4:EJ’D H2E6C H2D 2E :ED H@CDE[ (:=D@? D2:5 9:D 56A2CE>6?E H2D C646:G:?8 D6G6C2= D2>A=6D E@ E6DE 7C@> E96 4:EJ 52:=J]k^AmkAm“x E9:?< JV2== H6C6 ECJ:?8 E@ 86E 2 D6?D6 @7 H96? E9:?8D 2C6 8@:?8 E@ DE2CE E@ DE23:=:K6 2?5 >2J36 8@ 5@H?[” 96 D2:5] “(6 FDF2==J 86E 52E2 324< E@ Wp52>D (2E6C %C62E>6?E !=2?E 49:67 @A6C2E@CX r92C=:6 Wt5>@?5D@?X E96 D2>6 52J @C E96 ?6IE 52J[ 56A6?5:?8 @? 9@H BF:4<=J H6 86E E96 D2>A=6D]”k^AmkAm~?6 @7 E96 AC6G:@FD :DDF6D p=6I r:EJ 925[ (:=D@? D2:5[ H2D E96 :?E2<6 DJDE6>] |@DE :?E2<6 DJDE6>D 42? 36 25;FDE65 E@ 5C2H H2E6C 7C@> 5:776C6?E =6G6=D] (2E6C D6CG:46D DFA6C:?E6?56?E {J?? |:==6C D2:5 E96 :?E2<6 DJDE6> H2D C6A2:C65 =2DE H66< 2?5 ?@H E96J 42? 5C2H H2E6C 7C@> E96 4=62?6DE =6G6= @7 E96 =2<6]k^AmkAm“x H@C< H:E9 D6G6C2= 4:E:6D E92E 92G6 E96D6 :DDF6D[ 2?5 :7 E96J 92G6 >F=E:A=6 :?E2<6 A@CED[ 86E D2>A=6D 7C@> E9@D6 56AE9D[” (:=D@? D2:5] “x7 J@F 92G6 2 DA@E E92E :D 36EE6C[ E96? ;FDE 86E E96 H2E6C 7C@> E92E 56AE9] xV> D@ 92AAJ E@ 962C E92E JV2== 8@E E92E 7:I65 3642FD6 :E H2D D@>6E9:?8 x DF886DE65 2 H9:=6 28@] x <?@H :E 4@DED >@?6J[ 3FE :E H:== >2<6 2 5:776C6?46] %92EVD E96 36DE >28:4 A:== x 8@E 7@C J@F 3642FD6 J@F <?@H H:E9 2 C6D6CG@:C[ J@FVC6 86EE:?8 H2E6C 4@>:?8 5@H? 2== E96 E:>6] *@F 92G6 =:>:E65 4@?EC@= @FED:56 @7 H92E E96J 42? 5@ 2E E96 A=2?E H96? E96 H2E6C 4@>6D :?]”k^AmkAm(:=D@? E@=5 E96 4@F?4:= 96 DEF5:6D 2BF24F=EFC6 A@?5D H9:49 2C6 6IEC6>6=J 8C66? H:E9 9:89 2>@F?ED @7 2=826[ 3FE p=6I r:EJ’D H2E6C :DDF6D 2C6 5:776C6?E 7C@> E96 8C66? H2E6C]k^AmkAm“#682C5:?8 E2DE6 2?5 @5@C[ E92EVD H92E x DEF5J[” 96 D2:5] “%9@D6 4@>A@F?5D 2C6?VE 52?86C@FD] %96J ;FDE >2<6 J@FC H2E6C E2DE6 =:<6 5:CE] %9:D :D 2 A96?@>6?@? J@FV== D66 282:?] &DF2==J[ DAC:?8[ 72== 2C6 E96 E:>6D J@F DE2CE E@ D66 E9:D 3642FD6 E96 =2<6VD @G6CEFC?:?8] qFE :EV== 4@>6 2?5 :EV== 8@]”k^AmkAm(:=D@? D2:5 2=@?8 H:E9 92G:?8 E96 :?E2<6 7:I65[ C68F=2C >@?:E@C:?8 96=AD]k^AmkAm“%96 362FEJ @7 5@:?8 C68F=2C >@?:E@C:?8 :D E92E J@F 42? <:?5 @7 86E 2 D6?D6 @7 H96? E9:?8D DE2CE E@ 86E 325 367@C6 A6@A=6 DE2CE 42==:?8 J@F[ E96? >2J36 J@F 492?86 J@FC AC@46DD:?8[ 9@H J@FVC6 EC62E:?8 2E E96 A=2?E[” 96 D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Algae Bloom Water Quality Auburn University Alexander City Water Treatment Environmental Monitoring Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Councilor Young denies BOE accusations Preplanned littering in New Site a nuisance Special education students to join football activities Council agrees to contract with attorney District 6 residents get city update Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 86° Sunny86° / 50° 5 PM 84° 6 PM 80° 7 PM 73° 8 PM 68° 9 PM 67° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.