Reginald Clifton recognized during Tapping on the Mound Apr 24, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The University of Alabama celebrated the achievements of students, faculty and staff during the annual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 3. Reginald Clifton of Alexander City was recognized during the ceremony, receiving the Outstanding Transfer Student Award. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reginald Clifton Tapping On The Mound University Of Alabama Academic Recognition Student Achievement Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Russell Lands legend Ben Russell dies All clear after bullet found inside Horseshoe Bend School Hwy. 63 set to reopen by end of summer Morgan makes his impact felt at A-Day BOE member to be selected next week Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° 81° / 54° 4 PM 80° 5 PM 80° 6 PM 79° 7 PM 76° 8 PM 70° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.