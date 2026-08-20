When Deshunda Whetstone was named the former Alexander City Middle School’s Teacher of the Year, she was surprised and humbled.

When she was named the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce’s 2025-2026 Teacher of the Year for the entire school system, Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes Jr. said she was deserving.

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Deshundra Whetstone, left, accepts the Alexander City Schools Teacher of the Year award from River Bank & Trust Tallapoosa County president Randy Dawkins at a special ceremony recently.