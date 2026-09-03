The Alexander City Rotary Club has been helping carry forward Dolly Parton’s vision of putting books into the hands of young children through its sponsorship of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Through the program, children receive a free, age-appropriate book every month from birth until they reach age 5. The books are mailed directly to the child, helping families build home libraries while encouraging children to develop a lifelong love of reading. The program is available to children regardless of their family’s income.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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