The Alexander City Rotary Club has been helping carry forward Dolly Parton’s vision of putting books into the hands of young children through its sponsorship of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Through the program, children receive a free, age-appropriate book every month from birth until they reach age 5. The books are mailed directly to the child, helping families build home libraries while encouraging children to develop a lifelong love of reading. The program is available to children regardless of their family’s income.