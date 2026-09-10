Featured Russell Medical receives $2.5 million in grant funding Lizi Arbogast Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Sep 10, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As part of the Rural Healthcare Transformation Act, Russell Medical is receiving just over $2.5 million in grant funding to help with a myriad of services.“We had three awards,” Russell Medical CEO Bob Phillips said. “One is related to cybersecurity and IT infrastructure, which will help us be more protected against hacking and all that kind of stuff.” × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mp?@E96C 8C2?E H2D ;FDE @G6C Sc__[___ 2?5 H:== 2==@H #FDD6== |65:42= E@ FA8C256 E@ 2 96>@5J?2>:4 >2?286>6?E DJDE6> :? :ED 42C5:@=@8J F?:E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mpC@F?5 S`]a >:==:@? H2D 2=D@ 2H2C565 E@ E96 9@DA:E2= E@ DA6?5 @? E6=6962=E9 :? A2E:6?E C@@>D]k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now File / The Outlook Russell Medical was awarded approximately $2.5 million as part of the Rural Healthcare Transformation Act. kAmkDA2?m“q2D:42==J[ H6’== 36 23=6 E@ C6H:C6 >2?J @7 @FC A2E:6?E C@@>D H:E9 E649?@=@8J E92E H:== 2==@H 7@C 255:E:@?2= E6=6>65:4:?6 D6CG:46D 2?5 G:E2= ?FCD:?8 D6CG:46D[” !9:==:AD D2:5] “WxE H:==X <:?5 @7 4C62E6 2 D>2CE C@@> 7@C @FC :?A2E:6?ED] (6’C6 6I4:E65 E@ 86E E96D6 7F?5D 2?5 46CE2:?=J 2AAC64:2E:G6 @7 E96 8@G6C?@C 2?5 Wp=232>2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 t4@?@>:4 2?5 r@>>F?:EJ p772:CDX[ 2?5 H6’C6 6286C E@ AFE E9@D6 C6D@FC46D E@ H@C<]” k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96D6 >@?:6D DE6> 7C@> E96 q:8 q62FE:7F= q:==[ 2 7656C2= 24E E92E 82G6 DE2E6D FAH2C5D @7 Sd_ 3:==:@? @G6C 7:G6 J62CD E@ 36 AFE E@H2C5 CFC2= 962=E942C6] p=232>2 H2D 62C>2C<65 E@ C646:G6 2C@F?5 Sa_b >:==:@? :? E96 7:CDE J62C[ 2?5 E96D6 8C2?ED #FDD6== |65:42= C646:G65 2C6 A2CE @7 !92D6 ` @7 E92E 5:D3FCD6>6?E] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“%96C6’D 2 AC6EEJ 3C@25[ 5:G6CD6 2CC2J @7 AC@8C2>D 2?5 86@8C2A9:4 2C62D E92E C646:G65 7F?5D E@ :>A=6>6?E 2 H9@=6 9@DE @7 5:776C6?E <:?5D @7 AC@;64ED[” !9:==:AD D2:5] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mq642FD6 E9:D :D 2 >F=E:\A92D6[ >F=E:\J62C 5:D3FCD6>6?E[ !9:==:AD D2:5 96 92D 366? G6CJ :?E6C6DE65 E@ D66 H92E @E96C EJA6D @7 AC@;64ED 2C6 36:?8 7F?565 2?5 :7 E9@D6 2C6 AC@;64ED E92E 4@F=5 36 :>A=6>6?E65 E@ 36EE6C #FDD6== |65:42=]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m}6H E@ E96 rt~ A@D:E:@?[ !9:==:AD D2:5 96 :D 2=H2JD =@@<:?8 7@C 7F?5:?8 E@ 96=A #FDD6== |65:42= 6IA2?5 :ED D6CG:46D 2?5 92G:?8 E96 7F?5:?8 7C@> E96 #FC2= w62=E942C6 %C2?D7@C>2E:@? p4E 42? 36 @?=J 2 36?67:E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“q6:?8 2 CFC2= 9@DA:E2= 2?5 36:?8 :? CFC2= 962=E942C6[ E96C6 2C6 2 =@E @7 52J\E@\52J @A6C2E:@?2= 492==6?86D H96E96C J@F H2?E E@ E9:?< 23@FE C6:>3FCD6>6?E H:E9 :?DFC2?46 4@>A2?:6D @C @FC |65:42:5 AC@8C2> :? p=232>2 ?@E 36:?8 E96 >@DE 9:89=J C6D@FC465[” !9:==:AD D2:5] “$@ E96D6 7F?5D 2?5 E9:D AC@8C2> H:== 36 2 3:8 96=A] (6 DE:== 92G6 ?665D 7@C 255:E:@?2= 96=A[ 2?5 H6 25G@42E6 7@C 2DD:DE2?46 E9C@F89 8@G6C?>6?E AC@8C2>D[ H@C<:?8 H:E9 E96 4@>>F?:EJ[ 6E4] ;FDE E@ >2<6 DFC6 E92E H6 42? :?G6DE H92E H6 ?665 E@ E@ 36 DFDE2:?23=6 2?5 36 23=6 E@ 36 96C6 2?5 42C6 7@C E9:D 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Closed school to receive help from county commission Traffic stop nets drug arrests MOVING FORWARD: Holiday Inn project finds new builder Local lawyer opens first Alex City office Local man killed from gunshot Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 75° Clear92° / 70° 1 AM 75° 2 AM 75° 3 AM 75° 4 AM 74° 5 AM 74° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.