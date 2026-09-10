As part of the Rural Healthcare Transformation Act, Russell Medical is receiving just over $2.5 million in grant funding to help with a myriad of services.

“We had three awards,” Russell Medical CEO Bob Phillips said. “One is related to cybersecurity and IT infrastructure, which will help us be more protected against hacking and all that kind of stuff.”

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File / The Outlook Russell Medical was awarded approximately $2.5 million as part of the Rural Healthcare Transformation Act.

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