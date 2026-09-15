From the clinic’s expansion to safety rails to field updates, New Site is undertaking several projects at once.

During the town’s council meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Phil Blasingame reported on one project nearing completion and the council discussed three that are just beginning.

091226 NS council.jpg
Buy Now

Minus a few corrections to the duct work, the radiology addition to Health Partners of New Site is complete. The building should be open at the end of September.