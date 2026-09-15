Several projects underway in New Site Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Sep 15, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From the clinic’s expansion to safety rails to field updates, New Site is undertaking several projects at once.During the town’s council meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Phil Blasingame reported on one project nearing completion and the council discussed three that are just beginning. Buy Now Minus a few corrections to the duct work, the radiology addition to Health Partners of New Site is complete. The building should be open at the end of September. Gwen Bishop / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 C25:@=@8J 255:E:@? E@ w62=E9 !2CE?6CD @7 }6H $:E6[ H9:49 H2D 4@?EC24E65 E@ 36 4@>A=6E65 $6AE] `e[ 92D 925 2 D6E324<[ q=2D:?82>6 D2:5]k^AmkAm“Wr@F?4:= >6>36CX |:4926= t2DE :D @G6C @FED:56 3F:=5:?8D 2?5 >2:?E6?2?46 2?5 92D 366? >66E:?8 H:E9 E96 2C49:E64E 2?5 86?6C2= 4@?EC24E@C 2?5 7@F?5 E96J 92G6 E@ >2<6 4@CC64E:@?D E@ E96 5F4E H@C<[” q=2D:?82>6 D2:5] “xE’D ?@E9:?8 >2;@C[ 3FE E96J’C6 H@C<:?8 5:=:86?E=J E@ 36 7:?:D965 3J E96 6?5 @7 $6AE6>36C]”k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 2 BF@E6 7C@> tG6C8C66? $:E6H@C<D 7@C Sbh[_d_ E@ 4@>A=6E6=J C6?@G2E6 E96 }6H $:E6 #64C62E:@?2= !2C< 32==7:6=5D]k^AmkAm“%96J 2C6 8@:?8 E@ 4@>A=6E6=J C65@ 2== E9C66 7:6=5D[” q=2D:?82>6 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 H@C< :D D6E E@ 36 4@>A=6E65 5FC:?8 E96 @77D62D@? 2?5 D9@F=5 36 4@>A=6E65 3J u63CF2CJ a_af]k^AmkAm“(6 8@E EH@ 8C2?ED 7@C E9:D[” q=2D:?82>6 D2:5] “p=232>2 !@H6C r@>A2?J Wu@F?52E:@?X 82G6 FD S`_[___ 2?5 r@@D2 '2==6J W#6D@FC46 r@?D6CG2E:@? U2>Aj s6G6=@A>6?E r@F?4:=X 82G6 FD S`_[___] %96 C6>2:?:?8 Sh[_d_ H:== 4@>6 7C@> @FC 42A:E2= :>AC@G6>6?E 244@F?E]”k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 2 3:5 7C@> q:==J r=2C< E@ :?DE2== ?6H C2:=:?8 2E E96 }6H $:E6 8J> 7@C Sf[b__]k^AmkAm“%9:D H:== 36 D276C 2?5 >66E 4@56[” q=2D:?82>6 D2:5] “(6 925 23@FE `g_ <:5D E96C6 A=2J:?8 J@FE9 32D<6E32==] (6 ?665 E@ 92G6 E9:D 5@?6]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 E96 7F?5:?8 7@C E96 C2:=D H:== 4@>6 7C@> H92E E96 E@H? 4@==64ED 7C@> %2==2A@@D2 #:G6C t=64EC:4 r@@A6C2E:G6]k^AmkAm“%#tr A2JD FD D@ >F49 E@ 4@==64E 3:==D[ D@ H6 H:== FD6 E92E[” q=2D:?82>6 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 E9:C5 AC@;64E :D 7@C E96 ?6H H2E6C E@H6C] %96 4@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 2 7:?2= :?G@:46 E@ %9C66 }@E49 7@C 4@>A=6E:?8 E96 p=232>2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 t?G:C@?>6?E2= |2?286>6?E 2AA=:42E:@?]k^AmkAm“%92E’D 2 3:8 AC@;64E E@ C6A=246 E96 @=5 H2E6C E@H6C[” q=2D:?82>6 D2:5] “W%9C66 }@E49X C6AC6D6?ED FD 2?5 ?6IE J62C H6’== 36 H@C<:?8 H:E9 pst|]”k^AmkAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 4@F?4:=ik^AmkAm• v2G6 2AAC@G2= E@ H2E6C 56A2CE>6?E 5:C64E@C r2C= y24<D@? E@ FD6 q2==2C5 r@?DECF4E:@? 2D ?66565 7@C =2C86 C6A2:CD 7@C E96 a_af 7:D42= J62C] q=2D:?82>6 D2:5 E9:D 42>6 23@FE 27E6C E96 H2E6C 56A2CE>6?E DA6?E aa 9@FCD DEC2:89E C6A2:C:?8 2 H2E6C =:?6 @? tA96DFD #@25]k^AmkAm“%9:D 8:G6D r2C= E96 2FE9@C:EJ E@ 42== :? q2==2C5[” q=2D:?82>6 D2:5]k^AmkAm• s:D4FDD65 7:D42= J62C a_af 3F586ED]k^AmkAm• pAA@:?E65 |sp !C@76DD:@?2= vC@FA r!p E@ A6C7@C> }6H $:E6D a_ad\a_ae 2F5:ED]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE E@H? 4@F?4:= >66E:?8 :D D4965F=65 7@C d A]>][ |@?52J[ $6AE] a` 2E E@H? 92==] p H@C< D6DD:@? H:== AC64656 2E c A]>]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags New Site Town Council Infrastructure Projects Clinic Expansion Recreational Park Water Tower Youth Basketball Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular ACPD confirms Monday shooting, suspect arrested ACPD investigating shooting, suspect arrested for DV Love’s amenities to include Buffalo Wild Wings Traffic stop nets drug arrests MOVING FORWARD: Holiday Inn project finds new builder Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 87° Sunny94° / 71° 7 PM 86° 8 PM 82° 9 PM 80° 10 PM 80° 11 PM 79° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.