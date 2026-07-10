Featured Sylacauga man arrested for theft of Sea-Doo TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jul 10, 2026 Jul 10, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Sea-Doo has been recovered after a theft that occurred Monday on Highway 280. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 u2463@@< A@DE 7C@> E96 y24<D@?’D v2A !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E[ #@5?6J z:E496?D[ bh[ @7 $J=242F82[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 7:CDE\568C66 E967E C6=2E65 E@ E96 :?4:56?E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m~? |@?52J[ =2H 6?7@C46>6?E E@@< 2 C6A@CE :? :? C676C6?46 E@ 2 $62\s@@ E92E H2D E2<6? 7C@> 2 DE@C286 724:=:EJ @? w:89H2J ag_[ E96 A@DE DE2E65] p7E6C @3E2:?:?8 G:56@ 7@@E286 7C@> E96 DE@C286 724:=:EJ =2H 6?7@C46>6?E H2D 23=6 E@ :56?E:7J E96 G69:4=6 :?G@=G65] k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now kAmkDA2?m&A@? 7FCE96C :?G6DE:82E:@?[ E96 A@DE D2:5 :E H2D 56E6C>:?65 E96 5C:G6C^DFDA64E :?G@=G65 H2D z:E496?D] ~77:46CD =@42E65 2?5 C64@G6C65 E96 $62\s@@ 7C@> z:E496?DV C6D:56?46 =2E6C E92E D2>6 6G6?:?8] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp H2CC2?E H2D @3E2:?65 7@C z:E496?D[ 2?5 96 H2D 2CC6DE65 uC:52J]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 2 Alex City residents arrested for trafficking drugs Trafficking suspect caught ‘wet handed,’ police say Mayor moving forward with center of excellence plan Alex City man arrested after search ACPD and TCSO police reports June 22-30 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 73° Cloudy90° / 73° 7 AM 74° 8 AM 75° 9 AM 76° 10 AM 77° 11 AM 79° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.