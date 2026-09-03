Disabled American Veterans provides at no cost to veterans its information seminar program. These seminars are available across the country to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned. DAV has an information seminar coming to Alexander City 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Sept. 8, to the Lake Martin Innovation Center, 175 Aliant Pkwy. Staffed by DAV national service officers, our information seminars provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process. Veterans attending a seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services. To learn more about DAV and our many services available to veterans, please visit DAV.org.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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