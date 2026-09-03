Disabled American Veterans provides at no cost to veterans its information seminar program. These seminars are available across the country to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned. DAV has an information seminar coming to Alexander City 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Sept. 8, to the Lake Martin Innovation Center, 175 Aliant Pkwy. Staffed by DAV national service officers, our information seminars provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process. Veterans attending a seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services. To learn more about DAV and our many services available to veterans, please visit DAV.org.