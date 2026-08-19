The YES I CAN mentoring team recently visited WSFA’s latest broadcasting station July 30. This gave the youth and the mentors the opportunity to tour the entire Montgomery studio.

Among the participants was 92-year-old Mary Louise Russell. She was able to do mock news and weather reports along with others on the tour.

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YES I CAN mentoring group recently spent the day touring Montgomery with a stop at the WSFA studio.