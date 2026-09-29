Elmer Adams, age 83, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2026, at Bridgeport Hospital in Connecticut, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Kathy (Kurpiel) Adams. Born in Dadeville, AL, on August 10, 1943, he was the youngest son of the late Amos and Ada (Jones) Adams. A graduate of the former Council High School (now Dadeville High), Mr. Adams later attended Housatonic Community College, where he obtained his associate degree in 1993.He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country honorably in infantry combat units during the Vietnam War. He earned several decorations and was promoted quickly through the ranks to Sergeant. Elmer built a long career with Caspari, serving as Bindery Department Lead until his retirement in 2016. When he wasn't working in his garden or fixing a car or something around the house, Elmer spent most of his time on the tennis courts in Stamford and Bridgeport, where he was part of a loving community of close friends and stiff competition. However, his most precious moments were spent with his family. He was an incredible husband, father, and “PoPo” to his grandchildren, as well as a frequent phone call for many nieces and nephews. He demonstrated his love for family through endless acts of service and generosity.In addition to his beloved wife of 47 years, Kathy, survivors include his loving children: Melanie Peace (Richard) of Smyrna, GA; Lindsey Kendrick (Brandon) of Stratford, CT; Tamika Graham (Sherard) of Philadelphia, PA; and Reginald David of New Haven, CT. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary M. Kelly of Stamford, CT, and Mary Pearl Gibbs (Graylin) of North Charleston, SC, as well as 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, James Morgan, Henry Adams, Joe N. Adams, Joseph Adams, Amos Adams Jr., and Governor Adams, and his sisters, Magdalene Adams and Jessie Adams.