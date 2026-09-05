Graveside service for Herman Royce McGowan will be Saturday, September 5, 2026 at 11AM at Bice Cemetery in Kellyton with Sheldon Hutcherson officiating Mr. McGowan was born in 1937 in Alexander City Alabama. He is preceded in death by his parents, several brothers, and one sister, his great granddaughter Samantha McGowan, and his wife of 65 years Sara Allie McGowan.He is survived by his son Jesse Cole-McGowan and his husband Rick Cole-McGowan of Norman Oklahoma, his son Eric McGowan of Hokes Bluff Alabama, and his daughter Misha McGowan of Weaver Alabama. 2 Granddaughters, Bonnie Canary and Tonya McGowan of Oklahoma City.Royce had 6 living great grandchildren, Blake Suson, Kyler McGowan, Madison McGowan, Pryscila McGowan, Samuel McGowan, and Kaelyn Canary all of Oklahoma City. Royce is best remembered by driving bus 17 Kitty Cat for Alexander City Public Schools. He loved to tell jokes and tease. It was his way of showing love. Online condolences can be made atwww.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel will direct the services.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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