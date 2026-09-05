Graveside service for Herman Royce McGowan will be Saturday, September 5, 2026 at 11AM at Bice Cemetery in Kellyton with Sheldon Hutcherson officiating Mr. McGowan was born in 1937 in Alexander City Alabama. He is preceded in death by his parents, several brothers, and one sister, his great granddaughter Samantha McGowan, and his wife of 65 years Sara Allie McGowan.He is survived by his son Jesse Cole-McGowan and his husband Rick Cole-McGowan of Norman Oklahoma, his son Eric McGowan of Hokes Bluff Alabama, and his daughter Misha McGowan of Weaver Alabama. 2 Granddaughters, Bonnie Canary and Tonya McGowan of Oklahoma City.Royce had 6 living great grandchildren, Blake Suson, Kyler McGowan, Madison McGowan, Pryscila McGowan, Samuel McGowan, and Kaelyn Canary all of Oklahoma City. Royce is best remembered by driving bus 17 Kitty Cat for Alexander City Public Schools. He loved to tell jokes and tease. It was his way of showing love. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel will direct the services.

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