Don’t call the fire marshall Sep 9, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cliff Williams is the news editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.’s Elmore County newspapers. He can be reached at cliff.williams@thewetumpkaherald.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Closed school to receive help from county commission Tallassee man arrested in child exploitation investigation Rezoning for restaurant still possible in residential district Local lawyer opens first Alex City office Resident fights battle against unknown assailant Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° Clear92° / 69° 9 PM 79° 10 PM 78° 11 PM 76° 12 AM 75° 1 AM 74° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.