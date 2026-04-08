Every family has its own culture Apr 8, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I won’t be celebrating Easter Sunday.As one of our culture’s many holidays usually spent with family, this is another one I won’t be celebrating the day we are officially supposed to. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmqFE :E’D ~z]k^Am kAmx <?@H E96C6 2C6 >2?J 72>:=:6D @FE E96C6 H9@ 5@?’E 86E E@ DA6?5 E96 @77:4:2==J D2?4E:@?65 52J H:E9 E96:C =@G65 @?6D 7@C G2C:@FD C62D@?D] (96E96C :E’D 3642FD6 @7 5:G@C46[ 5:DE2?46 @C H@C< D4965F=6D[ 2== @7 FD 92G6 DA6?E E96 =2DE D6G6C2= 564256D 46=63C2E:?8 9@=:52JD H96? H6 42?]k^AmkAmp?5 E92E’D ~z E@@]k^AmkAm(96? >J <:5D H6C6 2E 9@>6 2?5 x H2D ?6H=J 5:G@C465[ x H@F=5 E2<6 H9:496G6C 52J H2D =67E] (96? >J @=56C <:5D >2CC:65 2?5 E96J 925 >@C6 82E96C:?8D E@ 8@ E@[ x H@F=5 E2<6 H92E H2D =67E] k^AmkAmp?5 J@F <?@H H92En xE’D ~z]k^AmkAm~G6C E96 J62CD x’G6 56E6C>:?65 :E 5@6D?’E >2EE6C H92E 52J J@F 82E96C 7@C H92E6G6C 9@=:52J] pD =@?8 2D 6G6CJ@?6 4@>6D E@86E96C H:E9 =@G6[ E92E’D H92E 4@F?ED]k^AmkAm~FC >@56C? =:G6D 92G6 492?865 D@ >F49 7C@> H96? x H2D J@F?8 :E’D 32C6=J C64@8?:K23=6 — 6DA64:2==J 9@=:52JD] qFE H6 5@?’E 92G6 E@ =6E @FC 3FDJ D4965F=6D CF:? @FC 72>:=J E:>6] %96C6 :D 2=H2JD 2 H2J E@ >2<6 E92E 82E96C:?8 92AA6?[ 6G6? :7 :E 72==D @FED:56 @7 EC25:E:@?2= ?@C>D]k^AmkAmx FD65 E@ E9:?< :E H2D 4C2KJ 7@C 72>:=:6D E@ 8@ @? G242E:@? C:89E 2E r9C:DE>2D] x 86E :E ?@H] xE H2D E96:C 72>:=J’D H2J @7 36:?8 E@86E96C 2?5 46=63C2E:?8] %92E’D E96 H2J :E D9@F=5 36] tG6CJ 72>:=J :D 5:776C6?E[ 6249 72>:=J 92D :ED @H? 4F=EFC6 D@ E96C6’D ?@ C62D@? E@ 36=:6G6 E96 EC25:E:@?2= H2J E@ DA6?5 2 9@=:52J E@86E96C :D E96 @?=J H2J]k^AmkAm(:E9:? 72>:=:6D[ E96C6 2C6 FDF2==J >:?:\4F=EFC6D] $@>63@5J DE2CE65 7@==@H:?8 2 5:776C6?E C6=:8:@?] |2J36 E96C6’D 2 G682?] %96? E96C6’D E96 @?6 A6CD@? H:E9 2 5:776C6?E A@=:E:42= :56@=@8J] %9:D :D D:>A=6] w2G6 2 82E96C:?8 E92E 46=63C2E6D H92E >2<6D J@F E96 D2>6[ ?@E 5:776C6?E] *@FC D2>6?6DD :D J@FC 3@?5 2D 2 72>:=J] }@?6 @7 E96 C6DE >2EE6CD]k^AmkAm(96E96C J@FC 72>:=J 9:56D 688D 2?5 62ED 92>[ 8@6D @FE 7@C r9:?6D6 7@@5 @C 6?;@JD DF?C:D6 D6CG:46D E@86E96C[ D2G@C E9@D6 >@>6?ED E@86E96C] q6 :? E96 >@>6?E H:E9 E96 A6@A=6 J@F =@G6 2?5 6>3C246 J@FC 72>:=J’D 4F=EFC6 — ?@ >2EE6C 9@H H6:C5 :E >2J 2AA62C E@ @E96CD]k^AmkAmq642FD6 :? E96 6?5[ :E’D 2== ~z]k^Am Gwen Bishop is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She can be reached at 256-307-8155 or via email at gwen.bishop@alexcityoutlook.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular BREAKING NEWS: 2 county men arrested for Monday shooting Tallassee man arrested again for domestic violence Victims identified in double homicide, reward offered Was justice served? The answer is simple 2026 All-Elmore County Wrestling Team Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 61° 61° / 48° 10 AM 65° 11 AM 67° 12 PM 69° 1 PM 71° 2 PM 73° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.