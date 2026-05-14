If you need an affectionate partner, this one has four legs May 14, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s been a while since I’ve been able to make it back to Lake Martin Animal Shelter, but Otis was definitely worth the wait. Estimated to be a little over 3 years old and possibly a shepherd mix, Otis doesn’t just have a cute face. In the short time I spent with him, he proved to be a phenomenal companion. Buy Now Sarah Chase / TPI Otis lifts his paw for a shake after getting his treat. His previous owner guessed he is a rottie mix, but Hall said he sees more of a shepard mix. Apple Photos Clean Up × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm{|p$ >2?28:?8 5:C64E@C z:> w2== D2:5 ~E:D 7:CDE 8@E E@ E96 D96=E6C :? yF?6 a_ad 2?5 H2D 25@AE65 @FE[ 3FE H2D C6EFC?65 2D 96 3642>6 AC@E64E:G6 @7 E96 @H?6CD 2C@F?5 E96:C D6?:@C 5@8] w@H6G6C[ 96 H2D ?@E 288C6DD:G6] %96 492?86 5:5?’E >2<6 ~E:D =6DD H@CE9J @7 2 9@>6[ 3FE C2E96C 36EE6C :? 2 9@>6 H:E9 6:E96C 2 D>2== 5@8 @C H:E9 ?@ @E96C 5@8D]k^Am kAmsFC:?8 >J E:>6 @FED:56 H:E9 ~E:D x 8@E E@ D66 9:D 49:== ?2EFC6 :? 24E:@? — 27E6C 96 ;F>A65 FA 7@C 2 9F8] w6’D 2? 27764E:@? 6?E9FD:2DE[ D@ x 567:?:E6=J 925 E@ =@25 FA @? E96 A6ED H9:49 H2D?’E 92C5 H96? =@@<:?8 2E E9@D6 25@C23=6 6J6D] w6 2=D@ 92?565 @G6C 9:D A2H 7@C >6 E@ D92<6 >2?J E:>6D >2<:?8 9:> 2 G6CJ <:?5 8C66E6C] k^AmkAmx7 J@F’C6 @?6 42==65 E@ E96 H2E6C[ J@F 2?5 ~E:D 92G6 D@>6E9:?8 :? 4@>>@?] w:D 7:CDE 25@AE:G6 9@>6 7C@> {|p$ H2D 2 =2<6 9@FD6 2?5 96 =@G65 8@:?8 @FE 7@C 2 DH:>] k^AmkAmw2== D2:5 96’D 366? :? 2 42C 2 76H E:>6D 2?5 92D 8@EE6? 36EE6C D:?46 9:D 7:CDE C:56] ~E:D >256 DFC6 96 H2D A:4<65 FA 367@C6 86EE:?8 :?E@ E96 42C E92E 7:CDE E:>6[ 3FE 564:565 E@ D2G6 w2== E96 677@CE @? E96 C:56 324<] $96 E9:?<D 96 H@F=5 36 2 8@@5 EC2G6=6C 7@C E9@D6 H9@ =:<6 E@ C:56 2?5 D2:5 H96? D96 H6?E E@ 2 A2C256 H:E9 9:> :? $J=242F82[ 96 =2:5 9:D 9625 @? 96C 8C2?5D@?’D <?66 7@C 2 BF:4< 42C ?2A] k^AmkAm~E:D :D ?6FE6C65[ FA E@ 52E6 @? 9:D G244:?6D 2?5 92D ?@ 962=E9 :DDF6D @C 5:6E2CJ C6DEC:4E:@?D] w:D @?=J ?665D 2C6 2 =@G:?8 9@>6 H:E9 @H?6CD H:==:?8 E@ =6E 9:> C6DE 9:D 9625 @? E96:C =2A — 2?5 >2J36 D@>6 A6ED :? 36EH66?] k^Am Sarah Chase is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Otis Lake Martin Animal Shelter Dog Adoption Shepherd Mix Pet Companionship Affectionate Dog Animal Rescue Neutered Vaccinated Friendly Dog Recommended for you Most Popular Local lawyer arrested for shoplifting from Home Depot Body recovered after drowning at Chimney Rock Search continues after possible drowning at Chimney Rock Alleged murderer posts $1.5 million newly instated bond Horseshoe Bend to appeal AHSAA playoff decision Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 74° 74° / 59° 1 PM 74° 2 PM 75° 3 PM 76° 4 PM 76° 5 PM 75° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.