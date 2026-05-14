It’s been a while since I’ve been able to make it back to Lake Martin Animal Shelter, but Otis was definitely worth the wait. 

Estimated to be a little over 3 years old and possibly a shepherd mix, Otis doesn’t just have a cute face. In the short time I spent with him, he proved to be a phenomenal companion. 

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Sarah Chase / TPI Otis lifts his paw for a shake after getting his treat. His previous owner guessed he is a rottie mix, but Hall said he sees more of a shepard mix.

Sarah Chase is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.