Editorial Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data. OUR VIEW: Exercise respect, caution during emergencies May 8, 2026 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While most humans are highly curious, one of the situations it’s not good to be curious is during an emergency.Whether that emergency is an automobile wreck or police presence for any crime situation, get yourself out of the way. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm}@E @?=J D9@F=5 H6 4FCE2:= @FC 4FC:@D:EJ[ 3FE 2=D@ 5:8 5@H? 566A 2?5 6I6C4:D6 2 3:E @7 A2E:6?46 2?5 4@FCE6DJ]k^Am kAm(96? E96C6 :D 2 HC64<[ :E’D ?6G6C 2 8@@5 :562 E@ ;FDE 5C:G6 A2DE 2?5 2C@F?5 2 7:CDE C6DA@?56C @C 6G6? 2 v@@5 $2>2C:E2?[ ECJ:?8 E@ 5:C64E EC277:4] yFDE 3642FD6 J@F ?665 E@ 86E D@>6H96C6 2?5 :E :D 2? :?4@?G6?:6?46 E@ H2:E 2? 6IEC2 7:G6 >:?FE6D 5@6D?’E >62? J@F D9@F=5 5@ H92E6G6C J@F H2?E E@ 2?5 BF:E6 A@DD:3=J 42FD6 2?@E96C 244:56?E]k^AmkAmxE’D ;FDE D6=7\46?E6C65 2?5 CF56[ BF:E6 7C2?<=J]k^AmkAmxE’D ?6G6C 2 8@@5 :562 E@ ;FDE A2C< :? 7C@?E @7 2 3FC?:?8 3F:=5:?8 H96? 7:C67:89E6CD 2C6 ECJ:?8 E@ D2G6 2 DECF4EFC6[ @C 6G6? =:G6D]k^AmkAm(9:=6 >2?J @7 FD 92G6 ?6G6C 24EF2==J D66? 2 3F:=5:?8 3FC?:?8 E@ E96 8C@F?5[ E96C6 :D 23D@=FE6=J ?@ C62D@? E@ CF336C?64< 2E 2 7F==\6?82865 7:C6] k^AmkAm%9@D6 7:C67:89E6CD 92G6 2 ;@3[ 2?5 :E’D ?@E H@C<:?8 2C@F?5 J@F] xE’D AFEE:?8 @FE E96 7:C6] xE’D D2G:?8 =:G6D]k^AmkAms@ 6G6CJ@?6 2 72G@C 2?5 >@G6 @?] p?5 E9:?< 23@FE :E] (@F=5 J@F H2?E DEC2?86CD H2E49:?8 J@FC 9@FD6 3FC? 5@H? :7 E96 D9@6 H6C6 @? E96 @E96C 7@@En ~7 4@FCD6 ?@E] $9@H D@>6 C6DA64E]k^AmkAm%96 D2>6 42? 36 D2:5 7@C 92?8:?8 @FE H2E49:?8 A@=:46 @77:46CD 5@:?8 E96:C ;@3D] *@F >2J E9:?< J@F’C6 @FE @7 E96 H2J 5FC:?8 2? 24E:G6 4C:>6 D46?6[ 3FE 2C6 J@Fn s@ J@F C62==J H2?E E@ C:D< J@FC =:76 ;FDE E@ 92G6 2 7C@?E C@H D62E 2E 2? 24E:G6 4C:>6 D46?6n (92E E96 DFDA64E 564:56D E@ D9@@E E96:C H2J @FEn %92E AFED J@F 2?5 2== E96 @E96C CF336C?64<6CD :? E96 =:?6 @7 7:C6]k^AmkAmt>6C86?4:6D 2C6 ;FDE E92E — 6>6C86?4:6D] $E2J @FE @7 E96 H2J 2?5 =6E E96 7:CDE C6DA@?56CD 5@ E96:C ;@3D]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Emergency Traffic Accident Respect Recommended for you Most Popular Murderer sentenced to life plus 20 years for assault Alleged murderer posts $1.5 million newly instated bond BREAKING: Horseshoe Bend, Isabella removed from playoffs 2 investigations net 4 drug arrests Endorsement debate comes to judicial forum Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 62° Light Rain62° / 58° 8 AM 63° 9 AM 64° 10 AM 65° 11 AM 67° 12 PM 68° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.