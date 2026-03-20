OUR VIEW: It’s not too late to prepare for future severe weather Mar 20, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While we are grateful the storms that hit the early before sunrise Monday morning weren’t any worse than they were, we believe this is a good reminder to be ready for what could come.Lifelong and long-time residents know these next several months not only bring a much anticipated spring with greenery and blooming flowers, but also a greater chance of severe weather. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmq@E9 E96 }2E:@?2= (62E96C $6CG:46 2?5 =@42= 6>6C86?4J >2?286>6?E 286?4:6D C64@>>6?5 2E =62DE EH@ H2JD E@ 86E H62E96C 2=6CED]k^Am kAm!=FD[ E96C6 2C6 @E96C H2JD E@ 36 2D AC6A2C65 2D A@DD:3=6]k^AmkAmq6 DFC6 J@F 92G6 2 A=2? 7@C D276EJ :? J@FC 9@>6] v6?6C2==J[ :E’D E96 =@H6DE 7=@@C ?62C6DE E@ E96 46?E6C @7 E96 3F:=5:?8] s6A6?5:?8 @? E96 D:K6 @7 J@FC 9@FD6[ :E 4@F=5 2=D@ 36 2 4=@D6E @C 2 32E9C@@>] wF?<6C:?8 5@H? :? 2 32E9EF3 H@C<D[ ;FDE 36 DFC6 J@FC 9625 :D 4@G6C65 H6==]k^AmkAmx7 J@F =:G6 :? 2 >@3:=6 9@>6 @C #'[ <?@H H96C6 E96 4=@D6DE D276 A=246 E@ 8@ :D =@42E65 \ 2?5 86E E96C6 367@C6 E96 H62E96C EFC?D ?2DEJ]k^AmkAmp=D@ 36 2D AC6A2C65 2D A@DD:3=6 7@C E96 27E6C 67764ED] p 76H E9@FD2?5 H6C6 H:E9@FE A@H6C |@?52J >@C?:?8] (96? 2? 6?E:C6 4:EJ @C 4@F?EJ :D H:E9@FE A@H6C[ J@F 2C6 =@@<:?8 2E 2? 6G6? =@?86C A6C:@5 @7 E:>6 H96C6 J@F ?665 6:E96C 962E:?8 @C 4@@=:?8[ H2E6C 2?5 62DJ E@ AC6A2C6 7@@5 :E6>D]k^AmkAmx7 J@F 92G6 ?@ :562 9@H E@ AC6A2C6 7@C 2 H62E96C 6>6C86?4J[ =@42= 6>6C86?4J >2?286>6?E 286?4:6D 2D H6== 2D 4@F?EJ 6IE6?D:@? D6CG:46D 92G6 A=6?EJ @7 :?7@C>2E:@? @? H92E J@F ?665] %96 286?4:6D 86?6C2==J 92G6 7C66 4=2DD6D 2 76H E:>6D 2D H6==]k^AmkAmp?5 5@?’E 7@C86Ei DE2J H62E96C 2=6CE]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular A PARENT'S WORST NIGHTMARE Child rapist sentenced to 50 years in plea deal Jackson’s Gap man arrested for trafficking meth Storm damage closes portion of Holtville Road Tallassee mother held after alleged abuse of child Argument leads to assault arrest Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 58° Sunny58° / 40° 10 AM 61° 11 AM 67° 12 PM 71° 1 PM 74° 2 PM 75° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.